Kjerstad drives in 10 runs, Tides make history in 26-11 win

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 26, Charlotte Knights 11

Sometimes the final score is all you need to see in order to know how a game went. That was the case on Wednesday night at Truist Field in Charlotte, where the Tides put up historic numbers on offense.

We could sit here and recount the minute-by-minute breakdown of how all of that scoring happened, but we know your time is valuable. Here are the cliff notes: the Tides scored 26 runs, recorded 29 hits, and smashed eight total home runs, All three of those numbers are single-game records for the club. The Tides, as a team, took 56 at-bats plus seven walks in a nine-inning game. That’s an average of seven Tides stepping to the plate every single inning, and there were some innings where far more got their hacks in.

But believe it or not, the Tides did actually trail in this game. As late the fifth inning they were down 7-6 to the hosting Knights. From the fifth inning on, however, they outscored the home team 19-4 to secure their fourth win of the season.

Out of all of the ridiculous numbers on this game’s box score, Heston Kjerstad stands out with his 5-for-7 performance that included two home runs and 10 RBI. No other player in Tides history has ever driven in that many runs in one game.

Literally can't keep up with the highlights.@hestonkjerstad crushes his second home run of the game, a grand slam to put the Tides up 25-11. His 10 RBI sets the franchise record!



The 25 runs also sets a team single game record!#RisingTide pic.twitter.com/o7eBDFjEJB — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) April 4, 2024

Kyle Stowers wasn’t far behind Kjerstad. He drove in seven runs, which included three home runs. That pushed his career total of home runs with Norfolk to 44, a new club benchmark. That’s probably not the sort of record a prospect wants to reach as it indicates they are staying at one level for an awfully long time, but it’s notable either way.

Don't even know what to say at this point@KyleStowers blasts his third homer of the night to extend his franchise record#RisingTide https://t.co/5ye9rfp0qw pic.twitter.com/it1oRQOtm3 — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) April 4, 2024

Jackson Holliday scored five times as he went 4-for-6 with two doubles, two walks, two RBI, and a stolen base. His OPS with Norfolk is up to 1.248 this season.

Coby Mayo matched Kjerstad with five hits, a double, a triple, and two runs scored. Connor Norby doubled and homered along with two walks and three runs scored.

Another night, another @norby_connor home run! That's his third home run in five games this season. #RisingTide pic.twitter.com/7gnO1W7wnC — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) April 4, 2024

One caveat to some of the scoring is that the Knights did throw in the towel at one point. Danny Mendick threw the final two innings of the game and allowed six runs on seven hits, including two home runs. Mendick, as you may already know, is an infielder not a pitcher. That is of little consolation as Charlotte had already served up 20 runs by that point.

There is less rosy stuff to touch on with the pitching. Justin Armbruester made his season debut, and it did not go well. Over 2.2 innings he allowed seven runs (six earned). Tucker Davidson nabbed the win with his 2.1 innings of decent work (two hits, one run, no walks, three strikeouts). Andrew Suárez was the highlight on the mound with four strikeouts over two scoreless innings. Kaleb Ort gave up a three-run homer in his lone frame. And Wandisson Charles wrapped things up with a scoreless ninth to close out the win.

