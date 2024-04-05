Orioles minor league preview: Bowie, Aberdeen, Delmarva chase Norfolk’s success

Tonight marks an exciting time for O’s prospect hounds. It’s opening night for three of the Orioles’ four full-season affiliates, as Double-A Bowie, High-A Aberdeen, and Low-A Delmarva begin their 2024 seasons (joining Triple-A Norfolk, which started last week).

While these three affiliates won’t put up the kind of high-octane, prospect-fueled power displays as their Triple-A brethren, there’s no shortage of talented youngsters littering the rosters of these clubs. Here’s a look at the break-camp rosters for Bowie, Aberdeen, and Delmarva and the players worth keeping an eye on.

Double-A Bowie Baysox

CATCHERS: Silas Ardoin, Samuel Basallo (#2 prospect per MLB Pipeline), Connor Pavolony INFIELDERS: Frederick Bencosme (#27), TT Bowens, Collin Burns, Anthony Servideo OUTFIELDERS: Dylan Beavers (#7), Jud Fabian (#12), John Rhodes (#23), Donta’ Williams PITCHERS: RHP Trace Bright (#16), RHP Kyle Brnovich, RHP Keagan Gillies, RHP Dylan Heid, LHP Ryan Hennen, RHP Seth Johnson (#10), LHP Ryan Long, LHP Trey McGough, RHP Zach Peek, RHP Alex Pham (#24), RHP Logan Rinehart, RHP Houston Roth, RHP Kade Strowd, RHP Carlos Tavera, RHP Kyle Virbitsky, RHP Brandon Young

The headliner of Bowie’s roster is, of course, Basallo, a product of the Orioles’ 2020-21 international draft class who has since developed into one of baseball’s premier prospects. The O’s signed him out of the Dominican as a 16-year-old, handing him (and Venezuelan shortstop Maikol Hernandez) the Orioles’ first ever seven-figure bonus, and he’s more than lived up to his potential. Basallo’s bat has become more fearsome at every minor league stop, rising from a .748 OPS in the Dominican Summer League to an eye-popping 1.131 in 27 games at Aberdeen last year, earning him a final-week promotion to Bowie.

Basallo’s bat is his calling card, but he’s also improved his skills behind the dish. That development will take a bit of a hiatus as a stress fracture in his elbow will limit him to DH duty for a few weeks. He’s expected to return to catching in late April, which will likely prolong his stay at Bowie before a possible late-season promotion to Norfolk.

Bowie’s roster includes some other intriguing prospects, particularly in the outfield, where two high 2022 draft picks, Beavers and Fabian, will share the field. Beavers has been the more impressive of the two, bashing opposing pitchers at both High-A and Double-A last year while playing a good defensive center field. His high OBP and power potential will likely have him ticketed for Triple-A sometime this year.

Fabian, like Beavers, mastered the High-A level last year, but he had a much tougher adjustment to Double-A, batting .177 with a .713 OPS in 64 games with Bowie. He was plagued by swing-and-miss issues, with 169 strikeouts in 120 games. There’s a lot of boom-or-bust potential with Fabian and Double-A will be his biggest test yet.

As for the pitching staff, the biggest name is Johnson, the fireballing righty the O’s acquired from Tampa Bay as part of the three-team Trey Mancini trade in 2022. He was one of the Rays’ top prospects before Tommy John surgery, and a roster crunch, made him expendable. Now working his way back to full health, Johnson could move quickly if effective, perhaps into the Orioles’ bullpen by this year. Other names to watch are Bright and Pham, two unheralded right-handers who rocketed up the O’s prospects list last year after standout performances.

I’m also intrigued about Brnovich and Peek, who have a lot in common. Both are right-handers of similar builds — Peek listed at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, and Brnovich as the same weight and one inch shorter — and both were Angels draftees in 2019 who were traded to the Orioles (along with Kyle Bradish) in the Dylan Bundy trade. Both underwent Tommy John surgery in 2022. While neither shows up on prospect lists at this point, a step forward by one of both of them could make that already excellent trade turn out even better.

High-A Aberdeen IronBirds

CATCHERS: Randy Florentino, Adam Retzbach, Creed Willems (#29) INFIELDERS: Isaac De Leon, Ryan Higgins, Mac Horvath (#11), Tavian Josenberger, Jalen Vasquez, Carter Young OUTFIELDERS: Enrique Bradfield Jr. (#5), Matthew Etzel, Elio Prado, Reed Trimble PITCHERS: RHP Jackson Baumeister (#18), RHP Carter Baumler (#28), RHP Bradley Brehmer, RHP Moises Chace, LHP Deivy Cruz, RHP Juan De Los Santos, RHP Graham Firoved, RHP Zachary Fruit, RHP Preston Johnson, RHP Hayden Nierman, RHP Juan Nunez (#26), RHP Edgar Portes, RHP Yaqui Rivera, RHP Luis Sánchez, RHP Teddy Sharkey, RHP Levi Wells, RHP Cameron Weston

As with Bowie, one player stands out as the prize of the Aberdeen group: last year’s first round pick, Bradfield. The Vanderbilt draftee showed off his blazing speed in spring training, and defensively he’s major league ready right now. The key question is his bat, where he has excellent on-base skills — posting a .473 OBP for three affiliates last year — but doesn’t do a ton of damage on his swings, amassing just a .329 SLG and no homers. He’s not expected to be a slugger, of course, but he’ll need to show he can make pitchers pay for mistakes.

The Orioles’ second and third picks after Bradfield last year, Horvath and Baumeister, will join him on the IronBirds roster. Horvath’s 22-game sample size as a professional last year resulted in a .321/.455/..603 line, so I for one am eager to see what he’s got for an encore. Baumeister, meanwhile, was the highest-drafted Orioles pitcher ever under the Elias regime, a 6-foot-4 righty who agreed to an overslot deal. The Florida State product has yet to make his professional debut but is skipping Low-A.

Baumler, the only pitcher selected by the O’s in the truncated six-round 2020 draft, has been riddled with injuries ever since, limiting him to just 11 pro appearances. Staying healthy will be job number one for him this year, and if he can flash some potential, all the better. Aberdeen’s pitching staff includes only one southpaw, Deivy Cruz, a 2020-21 signing out of the Dominican. The 20-year-old is moving up from Delmarva, where he posted a solid 3.62 ERA in 25 games (16 starts) last year.

Low-A Delmarva Shorebirds

CATCHERS: Brayan Hernández, Aneudis Mordán, Cole Urman INFIELDERS: Leandro Arias (#15), Anderson De Los Santos, Aron Estrada, Noelberth Romero, Angel Tejada OUTFIELDERS: Stiven Acevedo, Jake Cunningham, Thomas Sosa (#22), Braylin Tavera (#13) PITCHERS: RHP Zane Barnhart, LHP Jared Beck, RHP Randy Berigüete, RHP Braxton Bragg, RHP Jiorgeny Casimiri, LHP Riley Cooper, RHP Jacob Cravey, LHP Luis De León (#17), RHP Dominic Freeberger, RHP Michael Forret, RHP Harif Frias, RHP Nestor German, RHP Trey Gibson, RHP Alejandro Méndez, RHP Blake Money, RHP Grabiel Salazar, RHP Brayner Sánchez, RHP Ty Weatherly

Last year, the Shorebirds spent much of the season devoid of top-level talent. There were some stretches when not a single top-30 O’s prospect graced the roster. That’s not the case to start 2024, thanks to the arrival of a number of the Orioles’ international signees under Elias. Braylin Tavera, who received the largest international signing bonus in O’s history ($1.7 million) in the 2021-22 signing period, is making his full-season affiliate debut after a season apiece in the DSL and the Florida Complex League. He’s considered a five-tool prospect, and this will be the first chance for fans in this region to get a look at him. Could the 19-year-old join Basallo as a star in the making?

Arias and Sosa, two Dominican 19-year-olds with power potential, were also part of that 2021-22 class, joining Tavera at both minor league stops. The tall lefty De León was inked just a month before, the final signing of the Orioles’ 2020-2021 class, and showed promise with a 2.01 ERA and 11.2 K/9 last year, albeit with shaky control (5.0 BB/9). And a hurler who stands above the rest — literally — is the 7-foot-tall southpaw Jared Beck, a 13th-round pick in 2022. He’s most likely just an organizational guy, but I’ll continue to believe he’s the next Randy Johnson until the moment his career ends.