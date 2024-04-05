Friday Bird Droppings: The Orioles hit the road to face a surprising Pirates squad

Hello, friends.

Did you make good use of the Orioles having an off day yesterday? Hopefully the O’s themselves did, not that I know what they really might have needed to do. It’s easy to point at players who have struggled at the plate over the first two series, like Austin Hays and Ramón Urías, and assume that more work is the solution, but it’s probably not that simple. As Adam Jones once memorably said, sometimes you just suck. The O’s are 4-2 early on even with that, so that’s not too bad.

We can turn our attention today to the Orioles heading out on their first road trip of the year. The first leg of that does not take them very far, as they’ll be in Pittsburgh for a 4 o’clock(ish) game this afternoon. The early start time is because it’s the Pirates home opener.

I’ll be back on the site later today for a more in-depth preview of the coming series. In brief, the Pirates are a surprising 6-1 so far, and hopefully are due to cool off upon facing the O’s. Grayson Rodriguez is scheduled to start for the O’s, with prospect Jared Jones making his second-ever MLB start for the Pirates. Jones had some back quarter of top 100 lists stock heading into this season.

Triple-A Norfolk was in action yesterday and they did it again, or at least their offense did, with another big night of scoring. We’ll also have a separate article about that here on Camden Chat later on Friday morning. For starters, Heston Kjerstad and Coby Mayo homered again and Jackson Holliday was on base three times. Between that team’s performance and the four wins for the Orioles, it’s been a fun week to be a fan. Fun week? Heck, at this point it’s been a fun 21 months, give or take a few days in the middle.

Around the blogO’sphere

Meet the Orioles fans who waited out a five-hour rain delay (The Baltimore Sun)

Beat writer Jacob Calvin Meyer went out into the concourse towards the end of Wednesday’s rain delay to ask people why they’re still here. There were so few people there that everyone had a unique story.

Occam’s Razor and Jackson Holliday’s demotion (FanGraphs)

FG’s Ben Clemens conjures up some math and concludes that if the Orioles sent Holliday down for economic reasons, they’re probably not even coming out ahead. I’m not only posting the link because I already agreed with its conclusion. I don’t think this is going to change anybody’s mind, least of all Mike Elias’s.

He helped Gunnar Henderson getting to the majors. Now he’s leading the next generation of Orioles prospects. (The Baltimore Banner)

This one is about director of player development Anthony Villa, who has now had several years of working with prospects like Heston Kjerstad and Coby Mayo.

A Gold Glove finalist last season, Ryan Mountcastle is again playing solid D (Steve Melewski)

Over the offseason, I forgot that Mountcastle was a top three finisher for a Gold Glove at first base. His early games are making him look like he’ll be in that group again, hopefully good enough to win it.

Prospects you’ll want to watch in each level of the Orioles system (Orioles.com)

Everybody already knows what’s exciting about Norfolk. I’m looking forward to getting to see good things all the way down to Braylin Tavera and Leandro Arias at Low-A Delmarva.

Birthdays and Orioles anniversaries

You’ve got to go all the way back to 2018 to find the last time the Orioles won a game on today’s date. It’s slightly less grim than it sounds since there were no games in 2020 and 2022 due to the pandemic and lockout delays, respectively. The O’s of six years ago beat the Yankees, 5-2. Trey Mancini had three hits out of the leadoff spot, and Adam Jones had a two-run homer off of Masahiro Tanaka as the O’s snapped a five-game skid.

There are a few former Orioles who were born on this day. They are: Baltimore-born 2013-15 catcher Steve Clevenger, 2006 pitcher Winston Abreu, 1958-62 shortstop Ron Hansen, 1955 one-gamer Roger Marquis, and 1956 pitcher Fred Besana.

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday to you! Your birthday buddies for today include: philosopher Thomas Hobbes (1588), Civil War ship thief and post-war politician Robert Smalls (1839), educator Booker T. Washington (1856), actor Spencer Tracy (1900), actress Bette Davis (1908), actor Gregory Peck (1916), musician Pharrell Williams (1973), and actress Lily James (1989).

On this day in history...

In 1614, Pocahontas married an English settler, John Rolfe.

In 1792, President George Washington made the first use of the presidential veto, one of only two times he did so in his eight years in office. A dispute over a bill to appportion House districts broke out in Washington’s Cabinet; in vetoing the bill, Washington took Thomas Jefferson’s side over Alexander Hamilton’s. Lin-Manuel Miranda didn’t put this one in the musical.

In 1951, convicted Russian spies Ethel and Julius Rosenberg received the death sentence for their activities. The execution took place over two years later.

And that’s the way it is in Birdland on April 5. Have a great Friday. Go O’s!