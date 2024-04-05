Orioles-Pirates series preview: A better-than-expected opponent awaits

What do you really know about how good an MLB team is going to be, or how well its players are going to play, based on the first week of games of the season? The next Orioles opponent, the Pirates, is one of the early surprise teams in the league, picking up six wins in its first seven games to make a nice start towards beating their projections of a win total in the low-to-mid-70s.

Through seven games a year ago, Jorge Mateo and Adam Frazier looked like world beaters on the way to All-Star appearances. On the other end, Gunnar Henderson was batting under .200 and Anthony Santander was hitting exactly .200. The Orioles themselves were 4-3, already three games behind the still-undefeated Rays. There’s no way any of that could possibly change over the remaining 155 regular season games, right? Most of us know better than to fall into this trap for long.

As far as team quality goes, when there were 7-8 games under everybody’s belt a year ago, four of the six eventual division winners were already in first place and all but one team that had a share of its division lead eventually finished in a postseason spot. The one that missed out was the Angels, 4-3 through their first seven. Just three teams that were below .500 at the same point made it into the playoffs.

Generally, good teams started off well and bad teams didn’t. There are always exceptions. Take last year’s Pirates. They were 5-2 through seven games (behind the 6-1 Brewers) and 20-8 after sweeping a doubleheader near the end of April, but they finished the season with just 76 wins.

This year’s Pirates team has a number of new faces, with the front office bringing in a number of veteran free agents who didn’t cost too much. Martin Pérez joined the rotation, with Aroldis Chapman added to the bullpen. Large adult son Rowdy Tellez is there to try to run into some homers. They added Michael A. Taylor to the outfield and brought back Andrew McCutchen for one more year after what could have turned into a farewell tour a year ago went well enough.

There’s even a contract extension added to the mix, with 28-year-old starting pitcher Mitch Keller getting a five-year contract worth a guaranteed $77 million. That deal bought out three free agent seasons. Add that to the $70 million guaranteed to Ke’Bryan Hayes through 2029 and about $107 million to Bryan Reynolds until 2030 and this is a team that’s made some investments in players - though its Opening Day payroll is still under what the Orioles have this year.

Some bad news for those who are feeling dread over the early Orioles results against lefty starters: Pittsburgh is sending two lefties out in this three-game set. Both of these guys had an ERA over 5 last year. That should mean an easier task than KC’s Cole Ragans or even LAA’s Reid Detmers, or maybe it won’t. Even last year’s 101-win Orioles totally stunk against their former prospect Drew Rom, who had an 8.02 ERA in eight big league starts but pitched 5.1 shutout innings against his original organization.

Game 1: Friday, 4:12 Eastern

Starting pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez (BAL) vs. Jared Jones (PIT)

This is the home opener for Pittsburgh, hence the afternoon start time.

Jones, 22, made his major league debut with his start against the Marlins last week. He struck out ten batters in 5.2 innings, though three hits and two walks turned into three earned runs even without Jones giving up a homer. A second round pick in 2020, Jones was pretty good in Double-A last year before having a tougher time (4.72 ERA) in Triple-A.

The Orioles offense should - or at least we certainly hope - offer more of a challenge to Jones than what Miami’s lineup did. If the idea of the O’s facing a guy making his second ever big league start fills you with dread, I get it. There have been plenty of standout bad memories in that general category over the years.

Rodriguez was brilliant in his opening outing against the Angels. It will be fun if that’s the first sign that he’s going to put together a strong season-long campaign this year instead of only having one good half, like a year ago. He and Corbin Burnes as a 1-2 punch all season remains exciting.

Game 2: Saturday, 4:05 Eastern

Starting pitchers: Tyler Wells (BAL) vs. Bailey Falter (PIT)

The time for the Orioles to break the “struggle against lefties” narrative is going up against Falter. The lefty was blasted for six runs in four innings in his first start of the season, this after running a 5+ ERA with both Philadelphia and Pittsburgh in 2023. It will, of course, still be a small sample size not worth overreacting to if Falter dominates the lineup. But it won’t feel good!

Wells’s first start of the season had a couple of tough innings before he settled down and ultimately ended up at the minimum threshold for a quality start, six innings with three earned runs allowed. A year ago, Wells finished with reverse platoon splits - that is, he was better against lefty batters than righties, with a .109 lower OPS allowed to lefties, even though he’s a righty. It’s not what you expect. The regular Pirates lineup has three lefties and a switch-hitter.

Game 3: Sunday, 1:35 Eastern

Starting pitchers: Dean Kremer (BAL) vs. Marco Gonzales (PIT)

Gonzales was traded twice in the span of three days over the past offseason. His contract was dumped on Atlanta in a swap where the Braves actually wanted Jarred Kelenic, and they turned around and shipped Gonzales to Pittsburgh for a player to be named later just two days after that. I would not feel wanted, friends. After a 90 ERA+ in 32 starts two years ago and even worse at 78 in ten starts, Seattle had enough.

In his first start of 2024, Gonzales matched up against the Nationals, allowing just one run over five innings. Kremer’s outing against the Angels was not so good, with three earned runs crossing the plate over 5.1 innings of work. The long ball is what hurt Kremer, as it has often done except for two years ago.

Good news for Dean is that in 2023, PNC Park had the second-lowest park factor for home runs on Statcast, below even pitcher-friendly parks like Oakland and Kansas City. Camden Yards was 12th of 30 after being third three years ago. Walltimore made a difference.

**

The Orioles have won two of three in each of their first two series. They dominated the Angels twice on the way to those two wins, then had to squeak out two wins against the Royals with walkoffs because they weren’t any good against the starting pitchers. It would be nice to see them return to dominance when facing a team from which not much was expected this year. Then again, maybe the Pirates are better than people thought.