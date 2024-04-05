Norfolk continues power surge in 9-8 victory

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 9, Charlotte Knights 8

The Tides entered the ninth inning with the scored tied and three sluggers due up to bat. The question wasn’t whether they would take the lead, it was which prospect would do the honors. Coby Mayo claimed the crown with an absolute missile to left field, and the Tides defeated Charlotte 9-8.

O my! @cobymayox That @NorfolkTides lineup will hurt ur feelings! I don’t know when these dudes make it to the @orioles but I know….that knock on the door is getting louder! The future in #Birdland is scary deep! pic.twitter.com/lb4uysAshm — Ben McDonald (@realbenmcdonald) April 5, 2024

Mayo, Heston Kjerstad, Nick Maton and Maverick Handley all went deep for the Tides. Both teams traded blows with Charlotte scoring at least one run in innings three through eight. Kjerstad evened the score at six with a two-run shot in the seventh, and Handley tied the game at eight with a two run blast in the eighth. Kjerstad and Handley notched the only multi-hit games for the Tides.

Jackson Holliday finished 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and a two runs scored. Connor Norby managed a double in five trips, and Maton added a pair of walks to his solo shot.

Chayce McDermott struggled to find the strike zone for his second consecutive start. McDermott walked five, struck out five and allowed a pair of hits. He yielded three runs (two earned) and failed to complete four innings. McDermott walked five over 4.1 innings against Durham last week.

Garrett Stallings allowed three runs over 2.2 innings, and Matt Krook allowed a pair of runs in two frames. Luis González served as the bright spot on the mound with a hitless ninth to notch the save.

Bowie, Aberdeen and Delmarva all play their first game tonight. Can they keep pace with the Tides?

Friday’s scheduled games: