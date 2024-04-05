Friday afternoon Orioles game thread: at Pirates, 4:12

The earth has already shaken once in Pennsylvania on this Friday afternoon. Sure, that was the eastern side feeling the rumbling of a little earthquake centered in New Jersey, which has nothing to do with anything that is going on in the western side where the Orioles are in Pittsburgh, but why sweat such details?

It doesn’t seem like particularly great baseball weather up there today, not that it’s great baseball weather back in Baltimore either. The high temperature for the Pirates home opener is forecast to be in the low 40s. Precipitation is possible. Yuck. It’s not going to be too much better tomorrow. Hopefully this is not a bad sign for the series, because the cold certainly isn’t going to help the offense. At least whatever the conditions are, both teams will have to deal with them.

The Pirates have been better than expected through two series. Perhaps that’s a function of their playing the messy Marlins and then the Nationals more than it is a statement of their own team quality. Or at least that’s what Orioles fans can hope.

Orioles lineup

Gunnar Henderson - SS Adley Rutschman - C Anthony Santander - RF Ryan Mountcastle - 1B Ryan O’Hearn - DH Cedric Mullins - CF Jordan Westburg - 2B Colton Cowser - LF Ramón Urías - 3B

As you might have figured out from the picture above, Grayson Rodriguez is the Orioles starting pitcher, which should really make for an interesting matchup of young starters as the Pirates are sending out prospect Jared Jones, making his second MLB start.

Based on how the players have looked over the first week of the season, this might be the most interesting lineup that can be fielded with the current roster. Most of us would probably rather have Jackson Holliday around than Urías, but so it goes. Not that either Mullins or Santander has been particularly good so far either, other than Santander hitting the two homers in the first two games.

According to manager Brandon Hyde, Austin Hays is ill today. One imagines that might be why he’s not in the lineup. As far as Hays’s struggling at the plate so far, Hyde thinks that Hays is pressing too much.

Pirates lineup

Oneil Cruz - SS Bryan Reynolds - RF Ke’Bryan Hayes - 3B Jack Suwinski - LF Andrew McCutchen - DH Rowdy Tellez - 1B Henry Davis - C Jared Triolo - 2B Michael A. Taylor - CF

Is this a good lineup? It has been for the first seven games, anyway, as Pittsburgh leads all NL teams with a .381 OBP as a team. That’s not too shabby. The Orioles, though they are 4-2, actually have stunk overall at getting on base so far, with a team OBP of just .298. That will probably improve once things are sorted out with the early slumpers, three out of the four of whom are in today’s starting lineup.