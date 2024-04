It is Friday evening.

The Orioles have beaten the Pirates in the home opener for Pittsburgh by a 5-2 score. Through an occasionally snowy game, each of Ryan O’Hearn, Gunnar Henderson, and Cedric Mullins homered, Grayson Rodriguez had a solid outing, and Craig Kimbrel notched his first save in an O’s uniform as the O’s improved their record to 5-2, matching today’s score.

YOU KNOW WHAT MUST BE DONE.