Orioles spoil snowy Pirates home opener with 5-2 victory

Don’t worry. It’s not suddenly 2003 again just because the Orioles played a snowy home opener. The year is still 2024, which is good since the O’s ought to be good and 21 years ago they sure weren’t. No one joined Jay Gibbons in the ranks of embarrassing weather plays. The Orioles did not need 13 innings to win the game. There wasn’t even a delay. When all was said and done, the O’s triumphed over the Pirates, 5-2.

Going into this game was an easy narrative of an interesting starting pitching matchup between one of last year’s hot pitching prospects, Grayson Rodriguez of the Orioles, and one of this year’s, Jared Jones of the Pirates. The 22-year-old Jones was making his second career start after looking pretty good overall in his first one.

It did not take very long watching on Friday to see that he had something good going on. Jones struck out the first two Orioles batters he faced, and three of the first four. The first inning strikeout of Adley Rutschman was noteworthy for being Rutschman’s first strikeout of the season after making it 25 plate appearances without one. That streak is over.

Jones had incredible swing-and-miss stuff on offer on Friday afternoon. He threw 80 pitches and 79% of them were strikes. Orioles batters whiffed on Jones pitches 21 times, or more than one in four of all pitches he threw. Stat queen Sarah Langs noted that in the pitch tracking era (since 2008), Jones has now tied the record for most swing and misses by batters in his first two starts. The other guy is Shohei Ohtani. That’s good company.

All that good stuff about Jones throwing strikes aside, he and his team still lost the game. In the second inning, the scoreless tie broke up as Jones threw a high, but not high enough, fastball to Ryan O’Hearn and O’Hearn did not miss it. The first flakes of snow began to fall as O’Hearn stepped to the plate and when he mashed one over the center field fence he rounded the bases with some wintry company.

Later in the inning, the Orioles got some two-out traffic on the bases that was halted when Ramón Urías carried on his season-long 0-for at the plate. O’Hearn’s homer left the O’s leading 1-0. They got a second run with a second homer, as an inning later, the sun started shining as Gunnar Henderson went down and mashed a below-the-zone changeup that blasted through the cold air and just cleared the fence out in center. He’s pretty good, that Gunnar.

Over these early innings, Rodriguez was not matching Jones for swings and misses or strikeouts generally. He had to contend with a bit of traffic, like having two Pirates on base with only one out in the bottom of the first. Rodriguez escaped that. A two-out second inning walk amounted to nothing, too. The third inning began with Oneil Cruz hitting a single and eventually saw Rodriguez facing first and third with only one out.

Let’s pause for a moment here, as this was a big moment in the course of the game. With one out and Cruz on second base, Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a grounder right at Urías. Cruz, the runner, did not follow the “don’t advance on a grounder to the left side” cardinal rule and was tagged out as he slid into third base. Urías had the ball fall out of his glove as he pulled it back to his chest, clearly having made the tag.

In a frankly shocking display of competence from third base umpire CB Bucknor, this play was correctly called reflecting what actually happened live. Apparently not wanting to ruin his reputation as one of the worst umpires there is, Bucknor then decided to huddle with other umpires and overturned his own correct call.

Manager Brandon Hyde emerged from the dugout to ask what I can only assume was something along the lines of “Dude, WTF?” Somehow, this inquiry precluded the Orioles from using a replay challenge to attempt to have the result of the play align from the obvious video evidence. As we know, replay does not always achieve this aim. In this case, there was no challenge. Rodriguez hunkered down and got the next two batters to pop up harmlessly.

After the homers, Jones got back to dominance too. The Orioles failed to add any runs in the third inning even though O’Hearn lead off the inning with a triple. Yes, something weird happened: The Pirates outfielders didn’t communicate successfully and both stopped short of running into one another, letting the ball drop.

In the sixth inning, Ryan Mountcastle led off with a double and also didn’t score, or even advance past second base. By then, the Pirates had gotten themselves on the scoreboard, as in the bottom of the fifth, Cruz smashed a 377 foot homer off of Rodriguez into the seats in right field. That cut the Orioles lead to 2-1, keeping the duel tense between Rodriguez and Jones.

Pittsburgh’s manager Derek Shelton gave the hook for Jones after six innings at 80 pitches thrown. With the cold and wet conditions, it’s understandable enough to not push the rookie making his second start too far. Jones had a pretty darn good outing, with two runs allowed in six innings. He struck out seven batters and the only two runs he allowed were the solo homers. Jones did not walk anybody, nor did any of the relievers after him.

Lefty reliever Ryan Borucki entered for the seventh with lefties Colton Cowser and Henderson among the first three batters due up. In between them was Urías, the hitless one. Austin Hays pinch hit for Cowser and struck out. Fortunately for the O’s, it was finally time for Urías to do something other than make an out. He hit the first of what turned into four straight hits for the Orioles that got two runs to cross the plate.

After Borucki failed to get out his string of lefties, he was replaced by Hunter Stratton, who immediately gave up an RBI double to Anthony Santander. The O’s right fielder was one of four O’s batters with multiple hits in the game.

Now with a cushion of three runs, Hyde left in Rodriguez, who was already over 90 pitches, for the seventh inning, with the 8-9-1 hitters due up. Number 8 batter Jared Triolo led off the inning with a homer. Whoops. Rodriguez struck out Michael A. Taylor and his day was done, 6.1 innings, six hits, two walks, two runs, seven strikeouts. We’ll take that any time.

Once the Orioles brought out their own bullpen, no more Pirates reached base. Danny Coulombe finished off the seventh. Yennier Cano blew through three Pirates in just 11 pitches, racking up a pair of strikeouts. Closer Craig Kimbrel - it’s still weird that he’s an Oriole - had an easy 1-2-3 ninth with two strikeouts of his own for his first Orioles save, the eighth different team with which he’s recorded a save. Now at 418 career saves, Kimbrel needs four more to tie Billy Wagner (retired) and Kenley Jansen (active). Jansen will probably break the tie before Kimbrel gets four more saves.

This was a strong win for the Orioles, whose offense had some rough innings in the Royals series even as they ended up winning two out of three. They came out on top against a promising young starter thanks to their own young hopefully future ace Rodriguez being up to the task. The Pirates had only lost one of their first seven games. Make that two of their first eight games. Elsewhere, the Yankees were shut out by the Blue Jays in their own home opener, so the Orioles are just a half-game out of the AL East lead.

Saturday’s 4:05 game that continues this series is only supposed to be slightly warmer, hopefully with no precipitation. Tyler Wells is scheduled to start for the O’s, with lefty Bailey Falter - who had a 5+ ERA between Philly and Pittsburgh a year ago - making the start for Pittsburgh. Let’s nip the “struggling against lefties” narrative in the bud, shall we?

