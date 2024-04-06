Saturday Bird Droppings: These Birds withstand the cold

Good Morning, Birdland!

So if April showers bring May flowers, then what to April snow storms bring? Apparently Orioles wins. Hey ho!

The Orioles and Pirates played in some chilly conditions on Friday that included a few flurries. But ultimately, it seems, the Orioles are non-migratory birds. They got the 5-2 win on the backs of a stellar Grayson Rodriguez start and a trio of home runs.

It won’t be much warmer in Pittsburgh today, but the chance of precipitation is low. So hopefully no more snow, at least for the sake of the players and fans in attendance. But you can always rewatch Opening Day from 2003 if you really need another dose of the white stuff.

Today’s game is a 4:05 start with Tyler Wells on the mound. The Pirates counter with a lefty, Bailey Falter. That should trigger Brandon Hyde to go with his righty-heavy lineup, including Jorge Mateo, Ramón Urías, and Austin Hays. James McCann could even get start. He’s been swinging a hot bat to start the year, so they might as well maximize the righties. We shall see!

Links

Orioles, Ravens partner to donate $10M to Key Bridge emergency fund | WBAL

This is the fund that provided ongoing support of families impacted by the Key Bridge collapse. It’s nice to see the local teams come together for a worthy cause.

Santander’s explanation for the glasses, Norfolk’s latest offensive barrage | Roch Kubatko

I am a fan of Tony’s rec specs, but apparently they aren’t really specs! They are just there to protect his eyeballs from the wind. The more you know.

Orioles outfielder Austin Hays has played 500 games. It wasn’t always a clear path. | The Baltimore Sun

Austin Hays has been an Oriole for a very long time. His big league debut came in 2017, and he’s not due to hit free agency until after next season.

Orioles birthdays

Is it your birthday? Happy birthday!

• The late Danny Clyburn (b. 1974, d. 2012) was born on this day. He played in 13 total games as an outfielder with the O’s between 1997 and ‘98. He was traded to Tampa prior to the 1999 season in exchange for pitcher Jason Johnson.

This day in O’s history

1973 - Dave McNally throws a complete game three hitter as the Orioles stomp the Brewers‚ 10 - 0. Don Baylor and Brooks Robinson drive in four runs apiece.

1992 - Camden Yards is open for business! The Orioles’ new home hosts its first game, a 2-0 victory for the home team. Rick Sutcliffe starts (and finishes) the mound. He allows just five hits in his nine-inning performance.

1996 - Cal Ripken Jr.’s errorless streak ends at 74 games as he mishandles a ground ball, and the O’s lose 8-3 to the Twins.