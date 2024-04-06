Orioles minor league recap 4/6: Norfolk wins an utterly ridiculous game

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 11, Charlotte Knights (White Sox) 10 — 10 innings

Oh, my goodness. Where to even start with this one? The Tides played their most ridiculous game of an already memorable season. They scored ten (10!) runs in the top of the first inning, led by all the usual hot prospects doing even more eye-popping things. Then they failed to score any runs in the next eight innings, all while their porous pitching staff frittered away the entire 10-run lead. But Norfolk recovered to eke out a 10th-inning run for the wild victory, improving to 6-1 on the season.

Let’s start with the fun stuff. The top of the first inning was one of the most prolific in franchise history, and of course the Fab Five — Jackson Holliday, Connor Norby, Heston Kjerstad, Coby Mayo, and Kyle Stowers — were prominently involved. Holliday started the fun with a walk, Norby singled, and the indescribably incendiary Kjerstad crushed a three-run homer. And we’re off to the races. After Mayo was plunked, Stowers followed with a two-run shot. Kjerstad and Stowers each have six home runs. This was only Norfolk’s seventh game!

Oh, but the Tides were just getting started. Walk. Single. Single. RBI groundout. Another Holliday walk. That chased the Knights’ starter, Jake Woodford, a major league veteran. He was replaced by Touki Toussaint, another guy with several MLB seasons to his name, whose first three batters resulted in a HBP and two walks. One was a bases-loaded free pass to Kjerstad, giving him an unfathomable 25 RBIs this year. Again, it’s been seven games! The Tides led, 10-0.

And yet, as incredible as the Norfolk offense has been, its pitching staff has mostly been a disaster, and that certainly didn’t change tonight. Starter Bruce Zimmermann was torched for nine runs (eight earned) in just 3.2 innings, giving away most of the 10-run lead by the fourth inning. He allowed eight hits and four walks, and throwing errors by Norby and Nick Maton didn’t help. The Knights evened the score at 10 in the fifth.

After the Charlotte bullpen mostly held the Tides offense in check, Norfolk finally broke through in the 10th when the Knights were forced to bring in infielder Danny Mendick to pitch (for the second time in this series). Errol Robinson’s RBI single made it 11-10, and Wandisson Charles nailed down the win with two shutout innings. Before him, erstwhile Orioles Nick Vespi and Bryan Baker combined for three scoreless.

Box score

Double-A: Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies) 5, Bowie Baysox 2

The Baysox opened their 2024 season with an impressive crowd of 7,741 at Prince George’s Stadium, but gave up three ninth-inning runs to take a loss in their first game. Kade Strowd gave up the runs, but a horrific Bowie defense was the real culprit. In that inning, the Baysox committed throwing errors on three consecutive plays — by shortstop Frederick Bencosme, second baseman Billy Cook, and right fielder Dylan Beavers, all top-30 Orioles prospects — to gift-wrap the victory for the Phils. Starter Alex Pham gave up two runs in three innings of work.

The good news is that Orioles #2 prospect Samuel Basallo picked up right where he left off last season, collecting two hits and driving in a run. He even stole a base! Basallo was the designated hitter and will continue to be until the stress fracture in his elbow is healed enough for him to catch. The rest of the lineup combined managed only three hits, and the Bowie offense was 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Center fielder Jud Fabian, the Orioles’ #12 prospect, was removed from the game as a precaution after rolling his ankle, according to MASN’s Roch Kubatko.

Box score

High-A: Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies) 3, Aberdeen IronBirds 2

Just like the Baysox, the IronBirds doomed a chance to win their opener by allowing a two-spot in the ninth. Carrying a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth, Luis Sánchez couldn’t shut the door, giving up an RBI triple and a walkoff wild pitch. He also walked three, though one was intentional. Prior to that, hurlers Mickey Weston, Edgar Portes, Hayden Nierman, and Yaqui Rivera had teamed up to allow just one run in eight innings.

The Aberdeen offense was mostly silent aside from a solo homer by catcher and #29 prospect Creed Willems. Last year’s Orioles first round pick, Enrique Bradfield Jr. (#5 prospect), reached base twice and stole a bag. It was also a nice night for 10th round pick Matthew Etzel, who had two hits and two steals. The IronBirds were hitless in 10 at-bats with men in scoring position.

Box score

Low-A: Fredericksburg Nationals 4, Delmarva Shorebirds 2

The Shorebirds held a 2-0 lead in the fifth, thanks to an Aneudis Mordán homer and four scoreless innings by starter Jacob Cravey in his professional debut. The 22-year-old Cravey was the Orioles’ sixth-round pick last season out of Samford University, and he showed out with five strikeouts and just one hit allowed. But the lead slipped away from Delmarva, as the FredNats scored three times in the sixth and once in the eighth.

Left fielder Braylin Tavera (#13 prospect), who received the biggest international signing bonus in Orioles history, made his debut for a full-season affiliate. He went 0-for-4.

Box score

