Saturday afternoon Orioles game thread: at Pirates, 4:05pm ET

The weather has certainly played a strange role in Orioles baseball this week. Wednesday’s series finale vs. Kansas City was delayed by about five hours due to torrential rain and Friday’s opener at Pittsburgh was played through bouts of snow. Still, neither could dampen the O’s spirits as Baltimore emerged victorious in both games. Today they’ll go for their third series win of the season, as well as their first three game winning streak, in another battle with the Buccos.

After the Baltimore bats struggled a bit with young Pirates phenom Jared Jones on Friday, Birdland gets a bit of a reprieve as they face soft-tossing Bailey Falter. The lanky lefty struggled in his first outing of the season against Miami, giving up five hits and six runs over four innings of work. Falter is known to give up lots of hard contact, as his average exit velocity ranked in the 34th percentile last season. Against the Marlins, he gave up five instances of hard contact, with two of them leaving the yard.

The matchup with Falter gives the Orioles’ bats a great opportunity to break out of an early funk vs. lefties. Through the first seven games of the season, the O’s are only slugging a measly .306 off southpaws and have racked up 21 strikeouts in only 72 ABs. The Orioles were able to chase lefty Patrick Sandoval early on Opening Day, but have since struggled mightily in match-ups with Reid Detmers and Cole Ragans.

Orioles starter Tyler Wells makes his second start of the year after taking an L last Sunday against Detmers and the Halos. Wells will look to get off to a better start against Pittsburgh, as Los Angeles jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings. However, Wells was excellent the rest of the way, setting down the final 14 hitters he faced with 6 Ks. If the big righty can avoid big innings early, it should set up the Orioles to win Saturday and secure their first road series win of the year.

Orioles Lineup

Gunnar Henderson (L) SS Adley Rutschman (S) DH Ryan Mountcastle (R) 1B Anthony Santander (S) RF Jordan Westburg (R) 3B Austin Hays (R) LF Cedric Mullins (L) CF James McCann (R) C Jorge Mateo (R) 2B

Starting Pitcher: RHP Tyler Wells (0-1, 4.50 ERA, 7 Ks)

Pirates Lineup

Oneil Cruz (L) SS Bryan Reynolds (S) LF Connor Joe (R) RF Jack Suwinski (L) CF Edward Olivares (R) DH Rowdy Tellez (L) 1B Jared Triolo (R) 3B Joey Bart (R) C Alika Williams (R) 2B

Starting Pitcher: LHP Bailey Falter (0-0, 13.50 ERA, 2 Ks)