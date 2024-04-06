Orioles lose wacky, wild extra-inning affair in Pittsburgh, falling to Pirates 5-4

Saturday in Pittsburgh had a little bit of everything: A no-hit bid that lasted into the 6th inning, an escape from a no-out bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the 10th, and a diving catch to stave off a certain loss. Unfortunately, the only thing it didn’t have was an Orioles win as the O’s fell to the Pirates 5-4 in 11 innings.

Early on, it never looked like the Orioles would come close to extra innings. Baltimore fell behind 3-0 early and the Pirates soft-throwing lefty Baily Falter was completely befuddling the Orioles lineup. Falter didn’t allow a base runner until the 4th, didn’t allow a hit until the first batter in the 6th and had Orioles hitters completely off balance for most of the afternoon.

Then, in the top of the 7th, Pirates manager Derek Shelton made the decision to take Falter out of the game—and all hell broke loose in Pittsburgh. Reliever Ryder Ryan walked Anthony Santander to lead off the inning and then Jordan Westburg doubled on a sharply hit ball down past third base. After innings of offensive ineptitude, the Orioles had two runners in scoring position with nobody out.

Baltimore then engaged in some small ball to cut into the Pirates’ lead. First, Austin Hays softly tapped a ball to third base to bring Santander home from third and make the score 3-1. Cedric Mullins then followed with a sac fly to CF, allowing Westy to race home and bring the Orioles within a run.

In the 8th, Aroldis Chapman came in for Pittsburgh and issued a one-out walk to Gunnar Henderson. After Adley Rutschman hit a fly ball for the second out, Gunnar swiped second and third to put the tying run 90 feet away. Ryan Mountcastle couldn’t bring Gunnar home though, striking out on a 101mph fastball to strand the runner.

Things only got crazier from there. All-Star closer David Bednar entered in the 9th to secure the win for the Pirates. Westburg got the rally going with a one-out single through the left side of the infield and Ryan O’Hearn came off the bench and singled to move Westy to second. After both runners advanced on a wild pitch, Mullins once again came up clutch, chopping a ball to first base that allowed Westburg to race home and tie the game.

After Craig Kimbrel held the Pirates in check in the bottom of the 9th, the Orioles took the lead in the top of the 10th. Gunnar led off extras with a ground out to first that moved Manfred Man Tony Kemp from second to third. Adley then hit the O’s second sac fly of the afternoon, lifting a slider into center field and bringing home Kemp.

With Kimbrel only good to go one inning, Brandon Hyde turned to Mike Baumann to close things out. Instead, the game got away from Baumann as he gave up a lead off single and then walked the bases loaded. A second walk saw Baumann push across the tying run and that was enough for Hyder, as he pulled Baumann before he got a single out.

Danny Coulombe then came in faced with a seemingly impossible task: bases loaded, no one out and the winning run on third. The O’s lefty was up to the task though. He first got Rowdy Tellez to pop out O’Hearn at first, induced a grounder to third that saw the Orioles cut down a runner at home and then struck out Joey Bart to send the Orioles to the 11th.

That is where the Orioles Magic would run out. The O’s went down in order in the top of the inning, meaning the Pirates only needed a hit in the bottom of the 11th to walk things off. Ke’Bryan Hayes almost won things right away, launching a sinking line drive to CF that seemed sure to fall. However, Cedric Mullins provided the last bit of magic, making a diving catch to keep the Pirates off the board. Mullins’ heroics only bought the Orioles one more pitch though, as Oneil Cruz singled off the first pitch he saw from Jonathan Heasley, driving home the Manfed Man and ending the game.

All of this chaos ensued after another up-and-down start from Tyler Wells. In his second start of the year, Wells followed a similar script to his first—putting the Orioles in an early hole. After breezing through the 1st inning on 10 pitches, Wells ran into a lot of trouble in the 2nd. With one out, Pirates DH Edward Olivares doubled down the LF line after flipping a low slider over the head of 3B Jordan Westburg. Tellez then wasted no time getting Pittsburgh on the board, as he laced a single up the middle to score Olivares.

After striking out Jared Triolo, Wells looked to get out of the inning with limited damage. Former No. 2 overall pick Bart had other ideas though, as the catcher launched a cutter left over the plate into the left field seats. It was Bart’s first AB with the Buccos after coming over in a trade from San Francisco, and that memorable debut gave Pittsburgh an early 3-0 lead.

Wells didn’t allow any more runs the rest of the afternoon, but it was far from smooth sailing for the O’s No. 3 starter. Tellez led off the bottom of the 4th with a single into CF. Two batters later, Bart just missed his second HR, doubling off the base of the LF wall to give the Pirates two runners in scoring positing with one out.

Wells then worked the first of several Houdini acts to escape the inning unscathed. Pirates’ 3B Alika Williams popped out to foul territory on a 3-1 fastball for the second out. Oneil Cruz then followed suit, pulling a 3-1 changeup to Jorge Mateo at second for an inning-ending ground out.

Wells worked a clean 5th inning but then ran into trouble again in the 6th. Olivares grounded out to shortstop to start the inning and then Tellez reached for the third time on a walk. Triolo then singled past Westburg at third to move Tellez into scoring position. That would be the final batter for Wells, who gave way to Dillon Tate. The righty reliever got Bart and Triolo to ground into fielder choices to keep the lead at three and allow the O’s a chance at the comeback.

The final line for Wells wasn’t all that bad: 5.1 IP, seven hits, three runs, one walk and three Ks. However, just like his first start against the Angels, Wells fell victim to a big inning early on and put the Orioles in a hole that they had to overcome.