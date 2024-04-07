Sunday Bird Droppings: Where we’re really missing Félix right now

Good morning, Camden Chatters.

For all the optimism that we may have for the 2024 Orioles, one concern that has lingered in many of our minds for quite a while now is the Félix Bautista-less bullpen. Ever since The Mountain was felled by injury last August and it became clear that Tommy John surgery would cost him the entire 2024 season, O’s fans worried that the relief corps would have a much tougher time holding close leads without their shutdown weapon at the back of the ‘pen.

Yesterday against the Pirates, those fears were realized in a very real way for the first (and surely not the last) time this year. Despite a ninth-inning rally to tie the score in Pittsburgh, the Orioles let a 10th-inning lead slip away behind an erratic Mike Baumann, then lost a walkoff in the 11th with Jonathan Heasley on the hill.

Bautista’s closer replacement, Craig Kimbrel, did a great job in the ninth, pitching a perfect frame to send the game in extras. But Kimbrel, like most closers, isn’t capable of doing what Bautista did several times last season: shut down the opponent for multiple innings. We almost take for granted how good Bautista was at that feat. Last year, Félix notched four or more outs on nine occasions. And in four instances, Bautista worked two full innings on the road. In all four cases, he pitched a scoreless ninth to preserve a tie, then finished the game with a scoreless 10th after the O’s had gotten the lead. That’s a huge asset to have in your bullpen, and with a healthy Félix on hand yesterday, the Orioles could’ve had him pitch two innings to nail down a 10-inning victory.

Instead, Kimbrel — who only once in the last six years has pitched two full innings in a game — wasn’t able to stay in after the Orioles grabbed the lead in the 10th, forcing Brandon Hyde to use less trusted relievers after him, with predictable results. Again, that’s not a knock on Kimbrel. It’s just a testament to how extraordinary Bautista was.

We can only hope this situation won’t arise too many more times this season, or, at least, that the O’s will eventually find some more trusted bullpen arms than the likes of Baumann and Heasley. (As to why Hyde didn’t bring in Yennier Cano in either of those spots, that’s another question entirely.) If the Orioles are going to play as many close games as they did last year, the bullpen is going to have to do its best to fill that Mountain-sized hole.

Links

Heasley surrenders walk-off single in 11th inning in Orioles’ wild 5-4 loss (updated) - School of Roch

This is a very thorough recap that nonetheless does not answer my Cano question.

For righty Kyle Brnovich, the road back from Tommy John continues this year in Bowie - Steve Melewski

Kyle Brnovich is doing his best to get back to normal after going under the knife. Still, no matter how well he pitches, he’ll only be the second-best Kyle B. that the O’s acquired in the Dylan Bundy trade.

Former MLB All-Star J.J. Hardy angers neighbors with mini-baseball field project for his backyard - New York Post

Maybe it's just my pro-J.J. Hardy bias, but having a neighbor with a baseball field in their backyard sounds kind of awesome to me. I guess this lady isn’t a sports fan.

Orioles birthdays and history

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! Two former Orioles were born on this day: right-hander Ricky Bones (55) and the late lefty and Baltimore native Tom Phoebus (b. 1942, d. 2019).

On this date in 1977, the Orioles began their season with a walkoff in Texas, 2-1, in 10 innings. But the highlight was the major league debut of a 21-year-old designated hitter named Eddie Murray. Eddie went 1-for-4, stroking a seventh-inning single off Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven for his first big league hit, and went on to a 27-homer, 88-RBI season that won him AL Rookie of the Year honors and launched his own 21-year, Hall of Fame career.