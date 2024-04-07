Orioles minor league recap 4/7: Bowie and Norfolk win big; Means makes rehab start

Triple-A: Norfolk Tides 13, Charlotte Knights (CWS) 1

Another day, another double-digit effort from the Tides. As per usual, each of the big five had at least one hit and reached base more than once in the game. Jackson Holliday (#1 prospect on MLB Pipeline) singled and walked from the top of the lineup, followed by Connor Norby (#6) who had a three-hit game including a double and his fourth home run of the year. He had four RBI.

Heston Kjerstad (#4) had just one hit, a double, but he walked twice. Coby Mayo (#3) reached base four times with two hits and two walks. And the final member of the big five, Kyle Stowers, singled and walked.

Let the fun begin! @norby_connor launches his fourth home run of the season into the right field seats! Tides are up 2-0 in the third.#RIsingTide pic.twitter.com/lT7gBFoiE3 — Norfolk Tides (@NorfolkTides) April 6, 2024

Peyton Burdick, Nick Maton, and Ryan McKenna have heard all of the hubbub about these big prospects and got tired of the disrespect, probably. That’s why they combined to go 8-for-15. Burdick and McKenna homered.

Hey! It’s the fourth paragraph and I’m just now mentioning that it was John Means night! Means made his second rehab start and it went well. Means threw 50 pitches in three innings with one hit, one walk, and four strikeouts. He allowed one run on a double, wild pitch, and groundout. Albert Suárez followed Means with six great shutout innings with just two hits allowed. He struck out five and walked zero.

Box Score

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 19, Reading Fightin’ Phils 1

The Baysox offense did their best Tides’ impression last night, scoring 19 hits on 15 hits and a whopping 10 walks. Every batter reached base. Eight of the nine starters had hits and five of those had a multi-hit game. The game included a seven-run inning and five-run inning. It was a romp.

Shortstop Frederick Bencosme (#27) had three singles and two walks, while Dylan Beavers (#7) went 2-for-4 with two walks and Jud Fabian (#12) launched his first home run of the year from the leadoff spot. Samuel Basallo (#2) reached base just once with a single in six at-bats.

Starting pitcher Kyle Brnovich had a nice season debut. A part of the return in the Dylan Bundy trade, Brnovich made a handful of starts last season after coming back from Tommy John surgery. Steve Melewski wrote a nice profile of him on MASN yesterday. In 4.2 inning last night, Brnovich gave up just two hits and one run, which came on solo homer. He struck out five without a walk.

Kyle Virtbitsky, Trey McGough, and Houston Roth combined to close out the game with a combined 4.1 hitless innings.

Box Score

High-A: Jersey Shore BlueClaws (PHI) 7, Aberdeen IronBirds 6

Levi Wells, last year’s 4th round draft pick out of Texas State University, made his professional debut last night and gave up three earned runs (four total) in 3.1 innings. He allowed five hits and one walk, struck out five, and gave up a two-run homer.

Enrique Bradfield Jr. (#5) led off the game with a double, added two walks, a stolen base, and threw a runner out at third base. Hudson Haskin (#25), who is rehabbing after his hip surgery last year, singled after Bradfield in the first inning but the team wasn’t able to score.

The offense was quiet most of the game but scored twice in the sixth and four time in the eighth to just fall short in the game. The rally was because of two bases loaded walks, a sac fly, and a wild pitch. Minor league baseball! Tavian Josenberger had two hits, the only IronBird with a multi-hit game.

Box Score

Low-A: Fredericksburg Nationals 11, Delmarva Shorebirds 4

The Shorebirds scored four runs in the top of the first inning but went quiet after that. The big blow was a bases loaded triple from Anderson De Los Santos. De Los Santos had a two-hit day along with Thomas Sosa (#22). Leandro Arias (#15) and Braylin Tavera (#13) were hitless.

Starting off with a BANG! Anderson De Los Santos clears the bases with a triple to give us a 3-0 lead in the first!#FlyTogether | #Birdland pic.twitter.com/fN7JjYi3aJ — Delmarva Shorebirds (@shorebirds) April 6, 2024

Starting pitcher Blake Money pitched four innings with no walks and seven strikeouts. He gave up one run on two hits. Also, Blake Money is an incredible name.

Relief pitchers Jared Beck (0.2 IP, 5 R) and Brayner Sánchez (0.2 IP, 4 R) did not have a good day.

Box Score

Today’s Schedule