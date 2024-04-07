Sunday afternoon Orioles game thread: at Pirates, 1:35 ET

Yesterday’s wild-and-wacky loss to Pittsburgh in extra innings showed us a couple of things: one, a lockdown closer (or the absence thereof) is not something to be taken lightly, and two, it’d be nice if the Orioles could start scoring some runs off starting pitchers. Last week, despite taking two of three games from Kansas City, the Orioles dug themselves an early hole in all three games. Yesterday in Pittsburgh, it was much of the same: Baily Falter pitched well, but it was hard to see the team flail at 91-mph fastballs and fail to notch a hit until the sixth inning.

No good news today from this starter matchup, then—Pittsburgh is sending out another lefty today, Marco Gonzales. For what it’s worth, the ten-year veteran has had only one very good year, and that was a 138 ERA+ mark for Seattle in the shortened 2020 season. Last season, he made just ten starts, and put up a 5.22 ERA (78 ERA+) to go with a not super impressive 34 strikeouts in 50 innings. Folks, I’m not going to be pleased if the Orioles make this guy look like an ace today.

On the other side of the mound, Dean Kremer had just an okay outing against the Angels last weekend, allowing three runs in 5.1 innings of work. The length was nice, although the home run susceptibility is a concern, as it often has been for Kremer. The good news, as Mark Brown pointed out in his series preview is that, in 2023, PNC Park had the second-lowest park factor for home runs.

Both pitchers will be seeing these opposing lineups for close to the first time. Only James McCann and Tony Kemp have faced Gonzales more than three times, and only McCann is getting the start as the team continues to play the matchups and cram the lineup with right-handed hitters: Jordan Westburg gets the start at the hot corner, Jorge Mateo is at second, and Ryan Mountcastle starts at first, with Gunnar Henderson and Cedric Mullins the only southpaws in the bunch.

Orioles lineup

Gunnar Henderson SS

Adley Rutschman DH

Ryan Mountcastle 1B

Anthony Santander RF

Jordan Westburg 3B

Austin Hays LF

Cedric Mullins CF

James McCann C

Jorge Mateo 2B

Dean Kremer RHP

Pirates lineup

O’Neil Cruz SS

Bryan Reynolds LF

Ke’Bryan Hayes 3B

Jack Suwinski CF

Connor Joe RF

Rowdy Tellez 1B

Edward Olivares DH

Jared Triolo 2B

Henry Davis C

Marco Gonzales LHP