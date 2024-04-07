Orioles waste a brilliant Dean Kremer start, lose a second straight walkoff game to the Pirates, 3-2

Baseball can sometimes turn on the edge of a knife, and this is certainly one way to explain this heartbreaker of a loss on Sunday. A few plays go the other way, and this result is different. As it was, with the O’s clinging to a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the ninth, Yennier Cano allowed three consecutive baserunners — and on a double-play ball that would have ended the game, shortstop Gunnar Henderson threw the ball wide of Ryan Mountcastle at first, allowing the tying and winning runs to come home. It was especially fluky because the Orioles defense had been brilliant all game.

Then again, in another way, this was not a story of random chance and butterfly wings flapping. Since the season began, the Orioles offense has been bad against lefties, and it’s taking too long for the hitters to get firing: the team is hitting .181 off starting pitchers and .287 off the bullpen. Both broader patterns were unfortunately on display again today.

Pirates left hander Marco Gonzales will almost certainly not be cracking the Cy Young Award shortlist this year. His stuff is neither fast nor has much movement on it. To the O’s credit, they had thirteen hard-hit balls off Gonzales in six innings (Ryan Mountcastle, who wound up with three hits and several great defensive plays, looked like he was taking BP all day). But at the end of the day, that only translated into two runs on a single rally in the fourth inning: Mountcastle followed an Adley single with a 112-mph missile off the bat, and scored himself when Anthony Santander rapped a single to center.

It was nice, but there could have been more, because Westburg lined out at 100 mph, and an ice-cold Austin Hays grounded into a double play. That was all the Birds would score all day—not enough for a win, and really not enough against a pitcher like Marco Gonzales.

It was even more of a shame given a really scary-looking Dean Kremer opposite Gonzales on the mound today. Not the Birdland, hold onto your butts kind of scary—quite the opposite. This was one of the sharpest starts I’ve seen from Kremer, and one of the sharpest by an Orioles starter this year. Kremer went seven innings, striking out six while allowing just one run (unearned) on five hits. He averaged 95 mph with his heater and showed unusual movement on his cutter. And he absolutely pounded the strike zone: 21 of Kremer’s first 25 pitches were strikes, and 69 of 91 on the day.

Of the first nine Pirates hitters, only one had a hard-hit ball against Kremer. About that tenth one—well, let’s say just that Oneil Cruz is a star in the making who has the hardest-hit ball in the Statcast era, so luck never hurts against someone like that. With a man on and two outs in the third, the 6’7 Cruz destroyed a Kremer cutter. The ball soared 394 feet, just short of the fence, rolling back to the outfield. But not only did the Pirates not get a 2-0 lead, they got no runs on the play at all. Triolo got a late break from first, and a great relay throw from Jorge Mateo rung him up at home.

This is perfect – perfect, perfect, perfect. pic.twitter.com/U3xU7qDCHf — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 7, 2024

Awesome Kremer momentarily flickered in that third inning, and he also gave back a run in a sloppy fifth inning, despite no hard contact. For the first time on Sunday (sadly, not the last) the O’s wasted a ready-made double play that would have ended the inning. Instead, Kremer fired wide of second, and with runners on first and third, catcher Henry Davis plated a run with a sac fly. But Kremer got Cruz whiffing to limit the damage.

The sixth inning saw zero Pirates runs, but two Orioles web gems. First, Gunnar Henderson ranged all the way across the second base bag to glove a ball, then fired a bullet to first base while tumbling to the ground. Wow. The booth was astonished. The very next play, Jorge Mateo, who also had a double today, did him one better, going full extension to snare a ball on the right side of the bag. You get a web gem! You get a web gem!

They're just showing off out there pic.twitter.com/Grl2xlpj6R — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 7, 2024

The Orioles bullpen has been great so far this year, despite Saturday’s extra-innings loss, and it was a highly effective Keegan Akin who polished off the Pirates in eight pitches in the eighth.

Unfortunately, Yennier Cano looked frighteningly wild for a guy asked to protect a 2-1 lead. Cano allowed two straight singles, then walked Connor Joe to load the bases with no outs.

The Orioles got tantalizingly close to overcoming Cano’s wildness, anyway. Cano drew a squibber down the first-base line. He and Mountcastle nearly collided running it down, but Mountcastle got there first, and fired a beautiful throw home to nab the runner—even so, the home plate ump briefly called him safe before the call was overturned! Then, that ground ball every Oriole was wishing for—Henderson made a great sliding play to corral it, and an accurate throw would have given the O’s a 2-1 win. Unfortunately, it was an inaccurate throw, and two Pirates came home, giving them a 3-2 walkoff win instead.

It was a thrilling ninth inning, but it came out the wrong way.

Well, there you have it. For a second straight day, an Orioles reliever couldn’t close out a save with a one-run lead, and the Orioles failed to score runs off a very average pitcher. There’s some consolation, I suppose, in that this time, they hit Marco Gonzales hard all day, with thirteen balls 95 mph or better off of him. Jordan Westburg, in particular, had one of the weirdest 0-for-4 days I’ve ever seen, with four deep drives that totaled 1323 feet of flight—I know because I calculated, and I did that because I was mystified at how well he was hitting Gonzales to absolutely no effect.

Anyway, it’s still early in the season. Two concerning trends can be seen in this team: not enough early runs and ineffectiveness by the bullpen when it’s been staked a narrow lead. But there are good trends, too: lots of hard contact today and a collective 3.25 starter ERA so far. Also, if Dean Kremer looks at all like this for the rest of the year, we have ourselves a sick No. 4. My professional opinion: we need the good trends to continue and the bad ones to stop. Got it? Cool.