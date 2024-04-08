Orioles minor league recap 4/8: Povich, Ardoin and Horvath have big days

Triple-A: Charlotte Knights (CWS) 6, Norfolk Tides 2

Huh. I didn’t even know there were games where the Norfolk Tides didn’t score double-digit runs. Charlotte finally stemmed the Tide(s) with a great tandem effort from seven-year MLB veteran Chad Kuhl and Johan Domínguez, the two of whom combined for nine strikeouts in eight innings and two earned runs.

The Tides didn’t have difficulty getting on base, racking up seven hits and five walks on the day. But they also had just one extra-base hit (a double by Ryan McKenna, whom I still miss in the Orioles lineup) and left eight men on base.

Jackson Holliday (the O’s No. 1 prospect) did just fine, anyway, with a single and two walks. Connor Norby (#6), too: he went 2-for-4, and scored and drove in a run. Coby Mayo (#3), Daniel Johnson and Errol Robinson had a hit apiece. Heston Kjerstad (#4) was 0-for-3 but did reach on a free pass.

The rare offensive bummer should not detract from a big day for Norfolk’s Cade Povich (#9), who struck out nine batters in five innings with one run allowed on two hits and three walks. In fact, for most of the night the Tides held a 2-0 lead, but Andrew Suárez and Kaleb Ort combined to allow five runs (four earned) between them in the last three innings. Ort was particularly ineffective, allowing three runs, all earned.

Box Score

Double-A: Bowie Baysox 4, Reading Fightin’ Phils (PHI) 3

It was an exciting ending and a happy one for Bowie. After reliever Ryan Long squandered a 3-1 lead by giving up a two-run homer in the eighth, the Baysox snatched back a 4-3 lead on a Silas Ardoin RBI triple and held on for three outs to get the win.

Trace Bright (#16) had a strong 3.2-inning start for Bowie today, whiffing six with no runs allowed. Dylan Heid got one out before Ryan Long tried to give length and gave up the lead instead (3.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, BS). But Ryan Hennen held the line, getting the last four outs with no hits allowed.

Silas Ardoin was the offensive hero for the Baysox with two runs batted in and five total bases. Donta’ Williams hit a pair of doubles and TT Bowens singled. Samuel Basallo went 0-for-4; can’t win ‘em everytime.

Box Score

High-A: Aberdeen IronBirds 4, Jersey Shore BlueClaws (PHI) 1

The IronBirds put up a four-spot in the sixth inning and never looked back. Isaac de León singled to get the party started, and Reed Trimble followed with a single of his own. Enrique Bradfield Jr. (#5), walked (1-for-3, BB), and Mac Horvath (No. 11) hit a bases-clearing double (2B, 3 RBI). Creed Willems (#29, 2-for-3, BB) singled home a fourth run.

Another fine debut from an IronBirds pitcher. Jackson Baumeister (#18), last year’s competitive balance pick, threw three innings of three-hit, no-run, five-strikeout baseball. Carter Baumler (#28) earned the win with one unearned run in two innings. Deivy Cruz and Graham Firoved closed out the game with two scoreless innings apiece.

Box Score

Low-A: Fredericksburg Nationals 10 (WAS), Delmarva Shorebirds 4

A 4-4 tie turned into a laugher in the bottom of the eighth inning as Michael Forret (14th-round, 2023) and Jiorgeny Casimiri (free agent signing) combined to give up six runs. Forret had pitched three decent innings, but failed to record an out in the eighth inning, and Casimiri let the inherited runners score. Prior to that meltdown, the 20-year-old Luis de León (#17) had a solid four-inning outing, allowing two runs on five strikeouts.

Outfielder Aron Estrada was responsible for three of the Shorebirds’ four runs, with an RBI double and a fielder’s choice. Noelberth Romero had an RBI groundout. Thomas Sosa (#22) went 1-for-3 and walked, and so did Angel Tejada. Aneudis Mordán went 1-for-1 and walked three times.

Box Score

Tuesday’s Schedule