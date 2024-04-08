Monday Bird Droppings: The offense is currently MIA

Happy Monday, Camden Chatters. I hope you had a lovely weekend. Although if your weekend mood was dependent on the Orioles playing well, you did not.

It was a brutal weekend in Pittsburgh, where the Orioles suffered back-to-back walk offs on Saturday and Sunday. Each game had its own specific horrors, but a main thread through both was a troubled offense. On Saturday they were no-hit through five innings and went 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position. And yesterday they managed just two runs on six hits, three of which belonged to Ryan Mountcastle.

The offensive slump extends across nearly the entire team. Since the first two games of the season, when they scored a combined total of 24 runs, the Orioles have simply fallen apart. Here are some numbers from the batters since game three of the season:

Adley Rutschman: 7-for-26 (.269)

Jordan Westburg: 4-for-24 (.166)

Gunnar Henderson: 3-for-26 (.115)

Austin Hays: 0-for-18 (.000)

Cedric Mullins: 2-for-20 (.100)

Anthony Santander: 5-for-29 (.172)

Ryan Mountcastle: 7-for-30 (.233)

Ramón Urías: 1-for-10 (.100)

That is not good, people. It’s also an extremely small sample size. Seven games! But the fact that it’s pretty much all of them is making for some brutal baseball over the past week.

Colton Cowser, James McCann, and Jorge Mateo haven’t been bad but they have not gotten regular playing time either so their ABs are pretty sparse. About the same as Urías.

It is too early in the season to panic about this, but it’s not too early to be annoyed that I have waited for baseball for so many months only to be subjected to this. And the fact that the players down in Norfolk are mashing nearly every night isn’t helping with the gut instinct to want to shake things up.

It’s kind of incredible to me that it’s been a cold spell up and down the lineup. The theory being tossed around in my household is that they were all so demoralized when Jackson Holliday was sent to the minors that they haven’t been able to recover. This isn’t a serious belief (or is it?), but in frustration we’ll say pretty much anything.

The bottom line is that this team is too good to stay down like this for long. There may be a few guys who won’t be able to hang in there (I have my picks) but overall it can’t last.

The Orioles are off today and start a three-game series in Fenway Park tomorrow. The Boston Red Sox have gotten off to a pretty good start but maybe that’s where the Orioles can start their turnaround.

Links

Yennier Cano, pressed into closing duties for Orioles, suffers loss against Pirates - The Baltimore Banner

Andy Kostka recounts the disaster that was yesterday’s ballgame.

These MLB teams are decidedly worse than Orioles’ Triple-A Norfolk Tides - Birds Watcher

I think "decidedly" is pushing it. Has this writer seen the Tides' pitching stats?

Orioles' rotation in Boston - MASN Sports

The Orioles have swapped Corbin Burnes and Cole Irvin in the rotation to keep Burnes on normal rest. Burnes will start Tuesday, Irvin Wednesday, and Grayson Rodriguez on Thursday.

Birthdays and History

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! You have five Orioles birthday buddies:

Jeremy Hellickson (37) was a trade deadline acquisition in 2017. The Phillies sent him to Baltimore in exchange for Hyun-Soo Kim, Garrett Cleavinger, and international bonus slot money. Hellickson did not end up being a difference maker.

Brian Burres (43) put in time with the dark years Orioles, pitching in 79 games with a 5.88 ERA from 2006-2008.

Jeremy Guthrie (45) was actually the king of the dark years Orioles rotation. Guthrie pitched for the Orioles from 2007-2011 with a 4.12 ERA. On those teams, that pretty much made you an ace. He made 153 starts for the Orioles and pitched 983 innings. He was traded to the Rockies before the 2012 season.

Dick Luebke (b. 1935, d. 1974), a relief pitcher, appeared in 10 major league games in his career. They all came with the Orioles in 1962.

Charlie Maxwell (97!!) played in 1133 major league games across 14 seasons, but just four were with the Orioles. He began the 1955 season with the Orioles but was traded to the Tigers on May 9th.

On this day in 2019, Chris Davis went 0-for-5 in a 12-4 win over the Oakland Athletics. That ran his streak of hitless at-bats to 49, passing the previous record of 46. The streak would last April 13th when Davis broke through with a three-hit game. It was his first hit since Sept 14th of the previous season, a stretch of 62 ABs.

In 2022, the Orioles signed Matt Harvey to a one-year contract. That was weird.