Austin Hays looks bad at the plate right now, but that’s no reason to panic

Austin Hays is going through it right now. Nine games into the 2024 season, the Orioles outfielder owns a putrid batting line of .077/.172/.077. And while he hasn’t been the team’s worst hitter (shoutout to Ramón Urías’ .170 OPS), he could be the one closest to losing his current status, moving from an everyday option to more of a platoon alongside some up-and-comers in the organization.

There was already speculation going into this past offseason that it could be time for the Orioles to pass the torch in some respects from the incumbent outfield trio of Hays, Cedric Mullins, and Anthony Santander to the next generation. After all, Colton Cowser and Heston Kjerstad had done well in Triple-A and made their big league debuts in 2023. The next logical step was Baltimore. But we have learned that Mike Elias does not roll that way. The O’s GM prefers to have young players force their way into the conversation and push older players out of the way rather than the organization paving a path. Early indications could prove that to be a wise choice.

Cowser earned his current roster spot after a huge spring performance, and he has done well in limited opportunities so far this year (5-for-11, two doubles). He may be the next man up, but it’s unclear how the Orioles view their former top pick. They aren’t prioritizing everyday playing time for him, and instead have inserted him as a fourth outfielder.

Meanwhile, Kjerstad is down in Norfolk putting up absurd numbers: .462/.522/1.026 with six home runs, four doubles, and 25 RBI. Going into the spring he felt like a favorite to make the Opening Day roster, particularly because of his power potential. That’s something this Orioles roster lacks a bit outside of Santander and Gunnar Henderson. But he struggled in the Grapefruit League and was understandably reassigned to Norfolk to begin the season. Rest assured, he will make it to Baltimore sometime soon.

Hays, the current “most-days left fielder with the O’s is struggling mightily, and you don’t need to dive too far below the top level numbers to illustrate that fact. But let’s try.

There is some evidence of altered swing behavior. His first pitch swing rate (28.6%) is below league average (29.7%), and it is his personal lowest since 2021. That may be connected to the fact that 9.7% of the pitches he’s seeing classify as “meatballs” (pitches in the middle of the zone), according to Baseball Savant. That is well above the league average (7.3%), and yet he is swinging at only two-thirds of them, while the league average there is 76.1%.

And when Hays does put the ball in play, it’s not terribly competitive. His exit velocities and hard hit rates are all near the bottom of the league. He’s got just one barrel all season. So it is unsurprising to see he has a poor .105 BABIP, the product of weak contact and a rather massive 57.9% ground ball rate.

Even his spray chart of where on the field he is putting the ball is wonky. 47.5% of his contact goes to the left side of the field while only 15.8% is towards the opposite field. Those are extreme for his career (42.4% and 23.5%, respectively), and they jive with the eyeball test, which tells you that Hays rolls over on pitches and grounds out weakly to the shortstop or third baseman a whole lot right now.

But let’s try to be rational about a slow start to the season. Hays has enough of a track for us to all know who he is. He’s a good player, and in all likelihood he will continue to be a good player, both at the plate—where he has admittedly struggled so far—and in the field, where he has been a Gold Glove finalist and still looks solid in 2024.

Nine games is a really small sample size. Through his first nine games last year Hays owned a .233/.281/.433 batting line with eight strikeouts. Granted, that is far better than what he’s doing this year, but it even includes one game in which he had five hits alone. A five-hit game itself is something of anomaly, and in this case it really helped boost what was overall a slow start to a nice season for Hays.

Slumps happen in baseball. Hays is far from the only play with an established record of success to struggle in the early going of the season. Jeff McNeil of the Mets is hitting .115, the Phillies’ Nick Castellanos has a .133 batting average and is yet to hit a home run, and Thairo Estrada has a wRC+ of 10 with the Giants. Each of those players has been productive for several seasons in the big leagues. They will probably figure a way out of it, and the same should be true for Hays.

That doesn’t mean his name should be etched into the lineup for the entirety of 2024 and certainly not beyond. This is a business based on performance after all, and the Orioles do have some intriguing options ready to go. But Hays’ struggles have not been as extreme or as drawn out as they would need to be to require a change right now. He has earned some grace from both the fanbase and the organization. And the Orioles will probably give that to him. The organization has exhibited patience throughout the rebuild and into these last two successful season. There is no reason to panic now.