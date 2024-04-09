Tuesday Bird Droppings: Hoping the offense comes to life in Boston

Good morning, Camden Chatters.

On paper, the Orioles’ 2024 season is nothing to worry about as yet. They’ve got a winning record after nine games. They’ve outscored their opponents by 15 runs. And yet, somehow, it feels like they were a team in dire need of a reset on yesterday’s off day.

The Birds’ offense, which was supposed to be the club’s biggest strength, is in a bad way. After destroying the Angels for 24 runs in the first two games of the season, the O’s scored just 23 runs in the next seven games combined. Nearly every hitter in the lineup is slumping. They don’t look like the same guys who were so masterful last year at working counts and getting their pitch to hit. And when they do hit the ball hard, they’re getting no luck, with plenty of well-struck rockets finding fielders’ gloves.

Perhaps a visit to the bandbox of Fenway Park, where the O’s begin a three-game series today, could cure what ails this offense. Last year, the Orioles scored a whopping 50 runs in just six games in Boston. (They also gave up 48 runs, but, uh, let’s not focus on that.) Of course, this season’s Red Sox pitching staff has been demonstrably better than last year’s so far, entering the day with an incredible 1.49 team ERA, nearly 70 points lower than any other team. So the Orioles, who have found themselves stymied by even the most mediocre of pitchers recently, will certainly have their work cut out for them.

There’s no time like the present. They have to start hitting sooner or later, right? ...Right?

Links

Orioles players amazed about Triple-A Norfolk’s hot start - The Baltimore Sun

The Orioles are well aware of how the club’s top hitting prospects are faring with the Tides. And at least a couple of those Orioles should be worried that they’ll be coming for their jobs if they don’t start hitting.

Jon Meoli: With the Orioles’ offense scuffling and top prospects rolling, a ‘perfect storm’ is brewing - The Baltimore Banner

It’s unlikely the Orioles will shake up the offense by making any promotions from Norfolk just yet, even if they probably should. As Meoli writes, “standing pat might be the most perilous option of all.”

Sustained health keying Santander’s success - School of Roch

If it seems like Anthony Santander is moving around a little better this season, it’s not your imagination. He’s been working hard at it. I’m still not sure I would trust him defensively in the World Series, but I wouldn’t mind finding out.

Orioles birthdays and history

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! Three former Orioles pitchers were born on this day: right-hander and Ben McDonald’s nephew Mac Sceroler (29), left-hander and former first round pick Adam Loewen (40), and righty and star of Japanese baseball Dennis Sarfate (43).

On this date in 1959, the Orioles became the first MLB team in history to turn a triple play on Opening Day, accomplishing the feat in the fifth inning in Washington. With men at first and second, the Senators’ Ed FitzGerald laced a line drive caught by first baseman Bob Boyd, who fired to second to double off the lead runner, with shortstop Chico Carrasquel tossing back to first to triple off the trail runner. The O’s still lost the game, 9-2.

On this day in 1976, Hall of Famers Jim Palmer and Fergie Jenkins (making his Red Sox debut) faced off in an epic Opening Day pitcher’s duel in Baltimore. Both pitchers worked eight outstanding innings without allowing an earned run, but Jenkins was betrayed by his defense — with the Red Sox committing errors on consecutive plays in the fourth — that allowed the game’s only run to score in a 1-0 O’s win.

It’s been exactly one decade since the Orioles won a game on April 9. On this date in 2014, the Orioles faced Japanese sensation Masahiro Tanaka for the first time after the Yankees had brought the right-hander to MLB on a $155 million deal. Tanaka pitched well, going seven strong innings and striking out 10, but Jonathan Schoop tagged him for a three-run homer in the second. The O’s broke a three-all tie in the ninth on a Nick Markakis RBI single and a Chris Davis sac fly, and Tommy Hunter held on for the save in the bottom half despite a sac fly by former Oriole Brian Roberts.