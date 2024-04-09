Burnes and Cowser shine as Orioles ruin Fenway’s Opening day with 7-1 win

Neither Corbin Burnes nor Colton Cowser had ever played at Fenway Park before Tuesday afternoon’s game against the Red Sox. Safe to say they’re fans of playing in Boston. The Orioles ace was at his best once again, and the rookie outfielder provided the offensive spark as O’s beat the Sawx 7-1.

Burnes did not get off to the greatest start, as a familiar face took him deep in the first inning. With two outs in the bottom of the first, new Red Sox outfielder Tyler O’Neill launched a hanging curveball over the Green Monster to give Boston a 1-0 lead. It was O’Neil’s MLB-leading 6th HR of the season, and the first extra-base hit Burnes had ever given up to O’Neill. Heading into Tuesday’s matchup O’Neill was 1-11 in his career against the Orioles ace, with seven Ks.

Looking to pick up his pitcher, Cowser would make things right in the bottom of 2nd. After a Cedric Mullins walk and subsequent steal of second, Cowser launched a double off the top of the Green Monster. Mullins raced to score and tie things at 1-1, and Cowser collected his first-ever RBI vs. Boston. Not bad for your first AB in Fenway.

Moos in the chat pic.twitter.com/P44xjBGy4x — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 9, 2024

With things back on level terms, Burnes locked in and started to mow down the Red Sox lineup. He worked around a walk in the bottom of the second to post his first zero of the afternoon. In the bottom of the third, Burnes started the inning by catching a comebacker off the bat of Jarren Duran and then set down Rafael Devers and Tyler O’Neill with a quick groundout and a pop-up in foul territory.

Cowser then returned for some more heroics in the top of the 4th. With two outs, Ryan Mountcastle rocketed a ball off of Devers glove at third to reach on an infield single. Cedric Mullins then lofted a ball into the left-field corner that Durran allowed to drop in, giving the Orioles runners at second and third.

With Burnes mowing down the Red Sox hitters, Cowser decided he’d continue to moo down the BoSox pitchers. The left fielder lined a ball perfectly between the left and center fielders, driving home RMC and Mullins and giving the Orioles a 3-1 lead. It looked like the Red Sox would throw out Cowser at second, but a crafty slide got the rookie in with his second double of the day.

That slide though ‍ pic.twitter.com/SczOOiH97d — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 9, 2024

In the bottom of the 4th, Burnes picked up his first strikeout of the game by punching out CF Cedanne Rafael on a slider too nasty for words. That started a run for Burnes, who punched out six of the last nine batters he faced across the 5th, 6th and 7th innings. The Orioles ace was perfect over his last three innings of work, looking much more like the pitcher we saw on opening day than the one who was up and down against Kansas City.

The former Cy Young winner’s final line was excellent: 7 IP, 2 Hs, 1 ER, 2 BBs and 6 Ks. Perhaps the only thing Burnes did “wrong” on Tuesday was issuing his first two free passes of the season. Still, if this is the kind of pitching we’re going to see from Burnes against AL East foes, it’s going to be a long season for the rest of the division.

The Orioles offense also seemed to play off of Burnes and Cowser’s brilliance, as they piled the runs on late. In the top of the 7th, Gunnar Henderson got his first hit of the day on a double down that line that rolled all the way into right-field corner. After Gunnar swiped third, Adley Rutschman drove him home with a single up the middle, growing the Orioles lead to 4-1.

The lead would grow more in the 8th, as Baltimore loaded the bases off a Ryan O’Hearn single, an error that put Mountcastle aboard and an infield single from Mullins. Cowser wasted no time collecting his fourth RBI of the day, as he launched the first pitch he saw into center field for a sac fly that scored O’Hearn and made it 5-1.

The Orioles almost added a sixth run in the 8th, as a two-out single from Jorge Mateo looked to score Mounty from second. However, the Red Sox cut down Mullins going for third before RMC crossed the plate, so the lead remained at 5-1.

The offense got their last licks in top 9, as Gunnar and Aldey led off with back-to-back singles. Anthony Santander then got his first hit of the day, lining an RBI single over second base to bring home Gunnar and make it 6-1. The O’s would go on to load the bases once again, and Mullins provided the seventh and final run on a line drive single to center.

Danny Coulombe relieved Burnes in the 8th and proceeded to strike out the side on a pair of nasty curveballs and a backdoor sinker. With it no longer a save situation, Brandon Hyde turned to Jacob Webb in the 9th and righty worked an easy 1-2-3 inning to seal the win.

The pitching staff remained the strength of this Orioles team, but it was a welcome sight to see the offense put runs on the board—and without needing the long ball. After only collecting six runs and 10 hits across the last two games in Pittsburgh, the Orioles piled on those seven runs on 13 hits today in Boston. They’ll look to keep that hit parade going tomorrow when Cole Irvin takes the mound for Game 2 of the series.