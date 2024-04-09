Jackson Holliday is reportedly getting called up to the Orioles

Jackson comin’, y’all.

It’s really happening. Jackson Holliday will be joining the Orioles tomorrow. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported on Tuesday night that the O’s are calling up the game’s #1 prospect. We won’t be waiting weeks into the season to wonder when the team is going to get a player who is clearly one of their best onto the roster.

Once the Orioles sent Holliday down to the minors to start the season, I figured that there was no way, no how that we would be seeing him on the Orioles before the team managed to nickel and dime out the extra year of service time. Otherwise, why would they have bothered sending him down in the first place, ultimately choosing to put Ramón Urías in as a regular player and Tony Kemp as a reserve?

Now, with the Orioles calling up Holliday on April 10, it turns out they’re not even concerned about getting that extra year. Under MLB’s rules for service time, a season lasts for 187 days but a full season for service time purposes counts as 172 days. There have only been 12 days since the O’s season began on March 28, so Holliday is in line to get 175 days.

This is assuming, of course, that the Orioles do not end up demoting him later. One year ago, the Orioles ended up calling up Grayson Rodriguez after the early injury to Kyle Bradish, sidestepping what seemed to be a decision to keep him down for a while. Rodriguez’s performance ultimately did dictate that he would be better off in the minors for a bit. That ended up working out after Rodriguez returned. Hopefully, Holliday does not require this.

With Holliday arriving in time to get the full year of service after all, he will still potentially qualify the Orioles for a bonus draft pick under the Prospect Promotion Incentive. That’s the same thing that got the O’s a bonus pick in this year’s draft thanks to Gunnar Henderson winning Rookie of the Year last season. Holliday would have to win ROY himself, or finish in the top 3 for MVP voting within his first three seasons, to qualify the O’s for a pick.

Did Holliday really need eight Triple-A games to acclimate himself to second base, the position he will probably be primarily playing in MLB? Did he actually gain some great experience against high-end left-handed pitching, like Mike Elias suggested he needed, in ten Norfolk games this season? It seems unlikely.

With the Orioles now answering the charges of cynical service time manipulation, these justifications no longer need to stand up. Now it’s just a question of whether they galaxy brained themselves into a sub-optimal roster for the first week and a half of baseball by telling themselves it would be better to have Holliday in the minors until a lefty-heavy stretch at the start of the season had passed. The Orioles went 6-4 in these games, so it’s hard to complain too much about that.

It’ll be interesting to see the corresponding roster move when the Orioles get around to making this official tomorrow. Kemp getting designated for assignment and Urías dropping into more of a reserve role seems like the obvious choice, but you never know. Kemp hasn’t hit at all, as you could have expected, and Urías has looked like he might never hit again, which is more surprising if only because it’s such a steep drop-off from his prior pattern of decline.

Someone could be injured that we don’t know about, or the Orioles could do something else that doesn’t make any immediate sense. Elias has done it before and will do it again.