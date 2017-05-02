Tuesday Bird Droppings: Where the Orioles are alone in first

Hello, friends.

Another morning has dawned where the Orioles are in first place in the AL East. Sadly, the weekend’s lost series to New York cost them a chance to go wire-to-wire, but after the Orioles won Monday and the Yankees lost, they’re all alone in first, for now.

It was another weird game, and if you didn’t see it, you can catch up with my recap from last night. Make sure to vote in the Most Birdland Player poll! It was truly a tough choice last night. There was a lot of greatness, starting with Dylan Bundy and moving on through the ranks.

The drama may not yet be put to bed, though. In Monday’s game, Mookie Betts was hit with a pitch in a situation where a retaliatory HBP didn’t make a lot of sense - bringing the tying run to the plate - but the Boston faithful and players still seemed to assume it was intentional. Will fireworks re-ignite? Maybe ESPN broadcast the wrong game in hopes of seeing drama.

And on the subject of Boston fans...

Around the blogO’sphere

Orioles’ Adam Jones berated by racist taunts at Fenway Park - USA Today

In the past, Jones summed up what Boston fans yell at him by saying, “Apparently, my mom is in town and I didn’t know it.” Things got nastier on Monday night, including something being thrown at him.

Buck Showalter wants us to know that he respects the Red Sox - Boston Globe

Although this is written by Dan Shaughnessy, who I would not in ordinary circumstances encourage you to read, it’s kind of hilarious, including the anecdoate that, apparently, Terry Francona is still annoyed that he doesn’t get to do post-game interviews in the larger media room at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Zach Britton’s value to the Orioles keeps going up, even when he isn’t pitching for them - Washington Post

Everybody is interested in the Orioles right now! And let’s hope that Britton’s value keeps going up even once he’s pitching again. His pre-DL results leave that as a bit of a question.

Orioles may have found their ace in Dylan Bundy - FanRag Sports

Six starts, six quality starts. Who knew that was even allowed? And last night he was facing the Red Sox for the third time in a month! About that...

Bundy's stellar results in 5-2 Orioles win over Red Sox have a familiar ring - Baltimore Sun

Here’s The Sun’s Jon Meoli with a bit of analysis on what Bundy did differently when facing the Sox for the third time. He made adjustments!

Castillo removed from lineup with neck spasms - School of Roch

Don’t panic, but one story from yesterday involved “Beef” Castillo missing the game due to neck spasms. It’s not out of the question that he could land on the DL.

The Strike Zone Is Smaller Than Last Year’s… For Now | FanGraphs Baseball

Maybe this is why Wade Miley keeps walking so many guys.

And that’s the way it is in Birdland on May 2 - or at least until something happens later, which it sure ought to since there’s a baseball game scheduled for tonight. Have a safe Tuesday. Go O’s!