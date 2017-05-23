Tuesday Bird Droppings: Where you don’t have to watch Ubaldo pitch today

Hello, friends.

Things are feeling awfully grim today after getting the unabridged Ubaldo Jimenez experience - and subsequent Tyler Wilson and Stefan Crichton experiences - in Monday’s ridiculous loss to the Twins. If you missed it, you’re lucky, but make sure to check out Stacey’s rundown of the not-so-lovely totals.

The good news is that the Orioles are still in second place in the American League East and still just 1.5 games behind the division-leading Yankees, who may be better than expected but probably aren’t 100-win good. The OTHER good news is that you don’t have to watch Jimenez pitch today, which will hopefully contribute to making it a better day than yesterday, at least in baseball terms.

There was one bit of goodness in that mess of a game: Adam Jones set the record for home runs hit at Oriole Park at Camden Yards with his 125th OPACY homer. Congratulations to Adam, not that he needs our validation of his achievements. We think he’s great, though, and yes, such a proclamation requires the royal we.

Birthdays and anniversaries

On this day in 1999, Brady Anderson set an American League record by being hit by pitch twice in the same inning - the first inning. The Orioles went on to win that game against the Rangers, 15-6.

One lone former Oriole has a birthday today: Mike Gonzalez, one of the several failed reliever signings of former GM Andy MacPhail. However, we do have one very special current Orioles birthday: It’s Buck Showalter’s birthday today! May the Orioles win a game for him.

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! Your birthday buddies for today include: father of modern taxonomy Carl Linnaeus (1707), funny man Drew Carey (1958), actress Melissa McBride (1965), singer-songwriter Jewel (1974), Jeopardy whiz Ken Jennings (1974), and WWE wrestler Bray Wyatt (1987).

On this day in history...

In 1430, Joan of Arc was captured by Burgundians while attempting to lift the Siege of Compiegne.

In 1568, Louis of Nassau’s rebel Dutchmen defeated a loyalist army in the Battle of Heiligerlee, which turned out to be the start of the Eighty Years War against the Spanish.

In 1618, the Second Defenestration of Prague took place, which turned out to be the start of the Thirty Years War that involved a whole lot more people than just the Spanish and the Dutch.

In 1934, the bank robbing duo Bonnie and Clyde was ambushed and killed by police in Louisiana.

**

And that’s the way it is in Birdland on May 23 - or at least, until something happens later, which, unless it ends up raining, something probably will. Have a safe Tuesday. Go Orioles!