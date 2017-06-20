Tuesday Bird Droppings: The Orioles are below .500 again

Hello, friends.

Another day has dawned with the Orioles being tied for last place in the American League East. After a brutal 12-0 loss at the hands of the Indians on Monday night, the Orioles have fallen into a tie with the Jays once again, at 34-35, now five games back in the division. They are, however, still just a game out of a wild card spot.

After that loss - you can read about the not-so-lovely totals in my recap here - the Orioles now have a -57 run differential, which, over a full season, would suggest they are a team with a .417 winning percentage. That is, if they played to that run differential over 162 games, they would win 68.

A 68-win pace the rest of the season from this point would leave the Orioles winning 73 games at season’s end. Having watched the Orioles since the start of May or so, that really feels like an optimistic prediction. I’m probably being dramatic, but also, holy mackerel, Orioles. Stop sucking.

Around the blogO’sphere

Bundy rocked in middle innings and Orioles set AL pitching futility mark in 12-0 loss to Indians (Baltimore Sun)

In the history of the entire American League, no team has ever gone 16 consecutive games while allowing five or more runs... at least, until the Orioles did it right now. How crazy is that?

Machado staying at third base (and other notes) - School of Roch

With J.J. Hardy out for probably two months, it looks like the Orioles, at least initially, are going to keep Manny Machado at third base and fill in the hole at shortstop with their utility players.

Aberdeen's season-opening roster - Steve Melewski

Aberdeen was supposed to start their season on Monday, but the rain washed that out. The roster consists of a lot of last year’s high school draftees. I hope many of them find success.

Orioles To Host Part Of Wilson Premier Championsip East (CBS Baltimore)

The O’s will be having a big youth baseball tournament at their facilities in Sarasota.

Stats, links, fun facts, and tidbits - learn something about all 41 Orioles’ draft picks (Baltimore Baseball)

Dean Jones at Baltimore Baseball has rounded up a little bit of information about every single Orioles draft pick. Impressive dedication. Highlights include a triplet and the son and grandson of NASCAR drivers. Really! And I added the Oxford comma to their headline and they can’t stop me.

Sizing Up the Buyers and the Sellers | FanGraphs Baseball

At Fangraphs, David Cameron lists the Orioles as presently being a bubble team. I have a feeling that will, or should, have a different answer when the calendar turns to July.

Birthdays and anniversaries

There are a few former Orioles with birthdays today. They are: David Ortiz almost-puncher Kevin Gregg, 2007 catcher Paul Bako, part of the 2008 shortstop five-headed monster Juan Castro, 1985 short-timer Phil Huffmann, and 1962-75 catcher Andy Etchebarren. Today is Etchebarren’s 74th birthday.

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! Along with those former Orioles, your birthday buddies for today include: swashbuckling actor Errol Flynn (1909), Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson (1942), singer-songwriter Lionel Richie (1949), actress Nicole Kidman (1967), director Robert Rodriguez (1968), and actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse (1989).

On this day in history...

In 1631, Algerian pirates sacked Baltimore - that is, the Irish village of the same name.

In 1840, Samuel Morse received a patent for his telegraph.

In 1893, Lizze Borden was found not guilty of the murders of her father and stepmother.

In 1944, in World War II, American and Japanese naval forces waged the Battle of the Philippine Sea, the largest carrier-to-carrier battle in history. American aviators, who downed over 500 Japanese planes in the battle, came to call it The Great Marianas Turkey-Shoot.

In 1975, Jaws was released in theaters. This film is credited with starting the still-ongoing trend of summer blockbuster movies.

**

And that’s the way it is in Birdland on June 20 - or at least, until something happens later, which it probably will, because the Orioles are playing the Indians again... but there’s no guarantee that what happens will be something good. Have a safe Tuesday. Go O’s!