Thursday Bird Droppings: The Orioles are below .500 again

Hello, friends.

Another day has dawned with the Orioles tied for last place in the American League East. After Wednesday’s 5-1 loss to the Indians combined with a Blue Jays win, the O’s are tied for the Jays at the bottom of the division, once again one game below .500. Ouch. Check out the not-so-lovely totals in Donovan’s recap.

That’s not even the worst part for the Orioles, because in giving up five runs yet again, they have now allowed 5+ runs for 18 consecutive games. That extends their American League record that they set earlier in the week, and it feels like they’re going to have a good shot at the MLB record of 20 straight games giving up 5+ runs.

Well, we’ll see if they can take it to 19 games in the series finale against Cleveland tonight. Do you like their chances? Wade Miley is the starting pitcher, if that affects your answer at all. Since there aren’t any Orioles starting pitchers who are pitching well right now, it probably shouldn’t.

How are you feeling about the Orioles right now? Are they still driving you crazy? If you’ve got a good rant to get off your chest, please think about yesterday’s FanPost prompt asking what is the biggest problem with the current O’s. It’s OK if you use a couple of bad words. Goodness knows the O’s make me feel that way about them regularly.

Around the blogO’sphere

Orioles receive inspiring visit from Tennessee teenager Luke Terry, a one-armed catcher (Baltimore Sun)

This is just a cool story.

It’s Time For the Orioles to Rebuild | FanGraphs Baseball

Fangraphs is coming in strong with a take that it’s hard to argue against, what with the Orioles now having gone 13-26 over their last 39 games. Ouch.

Orioles reach agreements with two of highest draft picks (updated) - Steve Melewski

The Orioles haven’t signed either of their top two picks yet, but they’ve signed most of the rest. They announced agreements with 27 picks yesterday, including seven of their first eleven draft picks.

Orioles have been great with runners in scoring position - there just haven’t been enough runners (Baltimore Sun)

The Orioles entered Wednesday’s game with the AL’s best batting average with RISP. That’s actually not super exciting if you believe the O’s RISP number will probably regress towards their overall .255 batting average.

Showalter on Tillman and Gausman - School of Roch

It doesn’t sound like there are any plans to kick Chris Tillman out of the rotation and into the bullpen any time soon.

Myriad O’s thoughts: Gausman’s night; chasing bad history; powerless bench; Granddad Buck (Baltimore Baseball)

Whatever happens in tonight’s game, Buck isn’t going to be there to see it, because he’s going to Dallas to be with his daughter - he’s about to become a grandfather for the first time.

O's Zach Britton feels good after rehab outing | MLB.com

The day after his rehab assignment, Zach Britton was still feeling good. So that’s good! He still can’t return until July 4 after being placed on the 60-day disabled list, anyway.

Birthdays and anniversaries

On this day in 1962, Boog Powell became the first player to hit a home run over the center field hedge in Memorial Stadium, hitting a 469-foot homer off the Red Sox.

There are a few former Orioles with birthdays today. They are: 2001 short-timer Willie Harris, Esteban Yan, lost to the Devil Rays in the expansion draft; 1996 short-timer Brian Sackinsky, 1978 reserve outfielder Mike Anderson, and 1961-67 outfielder Russ Snyder, who turns 83 years old today.

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! Your birthday buddies for today include: All Quiet on the Western Front author Erich Maria Remarque (1898), country music Hall of Famer Kris Kristofferson (1936), actress Meryl Streep (1949), singer-songwriter Cyndi Lauper (1953), actor Bruce Campbell (1960), and Greatest Show on Turf quarterback Kurt Warner (1971).

On this day in history...

In 1911, George V was crowned King of England. He would rule over the country during what was then called the Great War and much of the run-up to World War II.

In 1941, Nazi Germany began Operation Barbarossa, its invasion of the Soviet Union, with which it had signed a non-aggression pact.

In 1969, the Cuyahoga River caught fire in Cleveland because it was so dang polluted.

In 1990, Checkpoint Charlie, an infamous part of the Berlin Wall, was dismantled.

**

And that’s the way it is in Birdland on June 22 - or at least, until something happens later, which it surely will, though there’s no guarantee that it’s anything good. Have a safe Thursday. Go O’s!