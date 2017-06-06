Tuesday Bird Droppings: Where 70’s Orioles grudges live again

Hello, friends.

Another day dawns with the Orioles in third place in the AL East. They are 3.5 games out of first place, which sounds like a bit of a hill to climb, and it is, but keep in mind that there are two divisions in MLB where the second place team is more than 10 games behind, so it could be worse.

Two days of relative ease await the Orioles now, not that they can take it easy against the Pirates - but the Pirates are clearly not the same class of team as the Yankees and the Red Sox, based on their performance this year. The Orioles are good at home and at night; the Pirates aren’t great on the road. It’s something, and the O’s need what they can to have a prolonged stretch of winning again.

When you think about it, it’s kind of amazing the Orioles are only 3.5 games back. The top three guys in the order a lot of nights have a sub-.300 OBP. Three starters have posted an ERA over 5 up to now, though of course Ubaldo Jimenez got bounced from the rotation. The bullpen has taken a step back from last year too. The good news is, there’s time for things to get better.

Hopefully you enjoyed your day off from the Orioles and baseball. This rollercoaster doesn’t have another off day until May 26... unless it rains.

Around the blogO’sphere

Orioles thoughts: Is right-handed Edwin Jackson up next? (Baltimore Sun)

Jackson had an 11:59pm opt-out on Monday night, after which the Orioles will have 48 hours to add him to the roster or let him go. They might try to find a use for him.

Orioles In No Rush To Move Ryan Mountcastle Off Shortstop | BaseballAmerica.com

MASN’s Roch Kubatko is moonlighting for Baseball America. It seems that the Orioles are persistent in their belief that Ryan Mountcastle will stick at shortstop. Hopefully they’re right!

Did O's steady the ship with 4-3 run? - Steve Melewski

One way to look at the Orioles 4-3 stretch is that they broke out of a 3-13 stretch. Another way to look at it is that they’re still in a 7-16 stretch.

Orioles third baseman Manny Machado has big dreams for Baltimore City youth baseball program (Baltimore Sun)

A whole lot of Orioles players and coaches showed their support with Machado’s bowling fundraiser on Sunday night.

Sedlock, Akin, and Hays, high Orioles draft picks in 2016, unlocking potential with Frederick Keys (Baltimore Sun)

I am a whole lot less sunny about Cody Sedlock’s and Keegan Akin’s results for Frederick so far this year than the Baltimore Sun’s headline is. But everybody’s happy with Austin Hays. That guy’s doing great.

Birthdays and anniversaries

On this day in 1993, Cal Ripken Jr. twisted his knee in a game against the Mariners. This nearly turned out to be the end of The Streak at 1,790 consecutive games, but of course, he kept playing.

One lone former Oriole has a birthday today: Merv Rettenmund of the 1968-73 Orioles. Mr. Rettenmund turns 74 years old today. He had a .938 OPS for the World Series-winning 1970 Orioles. Not bad!

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! Your birthday buddies for today include: Revolutionary War-era painter John Trumbull (1756), Abercrombie & Fitch founder David T. Abercrombie (1867), perpetual bad guy actor Jason Isaacs (1963), and fantasy trilogy non-finisher Patrick Rothfuss (1973).

On this day in history...

In 1644, the nascent Qing dynasty’s Shunzhi Emperor captured the Chinese capital, Beijing, from the Ming dynasty, effectively ending the Ming’s reign.

In 1808, the brother of Napoleon Bonaparte, Joseph, was crowned the King of Spain. As we know from history, nothing ever goes wrong when family members of rulers are placed in charge of important things.

In 1844, the Young Men’s Christian Association - that is, the YMCA - was founded in London. I have heard it’s fun to stay there.

In 1944, in World War II, it was D-Day as Allied forces launched what remains the largest amphibious operation in history with landings in Normandy, France.

In 1968, Senator Robert F. Kennedy died from gunshot wounds that were inflicted the previous day.

**

And that’s the way it is in Birdland on June 6 - or at least, until something happens later, which it surely will. The game’s at 7:05. Have a safe Tuesday. Go Orioles!