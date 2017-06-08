Thursday Bird Droppings: Where all eyes are on Machado’s wrist

Hello, friends.

Another day dawns with the Orioles in third place in the American League East. After winning the last two games quite dramatically against the Pirates while the Yankees and Red Sox went 1-1 against one another, the O’s have gained a game on both of the rivals ahead of them. They are playing one another again tonight, so if the O’s can win again, they’ll gain on one or the other.

One more game against a National League team awaits tonight. The Orioles head down the road to finish the series against a Walgreens team that is dominating its pathetic division. You may recall that the game was rained out previously on a day where the Double-A Bowie Baysox were able to play a baseball game.

Sounds like Washington didn’t want to play the Orioles right then and got away with it, with the Orioles losing an off day in the process. Fishy, and rather unfortunate after a game like the one on Wednesday. The Orioles had to blow through their bullpen after a short Wade Miley start, and on top of it there’s a concerning injury to Manny Machado - more on that later.

If you missed it, that’s probably better for your blood pressure overall, although it turned out to be quite exciting in the end. Make sure to check out Tyler’s recap of the game and vote in a special Russian Election version of the Most Birdland Player poll. It’s mandatory, comrade. Just like reading these links.

Around the blogO’sphere

Manny Machado of Baltimore Orioles leaves game after being spiked in hand, wrist (ESPN)

I’m not saying you should totally panic, but you should definitely be at least 10% panicked until the all clear sounds.

Castillo: "I will be good to go when they need me" - School of Roch

Welington Castillo is armed with the same kind of Kevlar cup that Caleb Joseph started wearing after his similarly unfortunate incident last season. He’s coming back soon.

All Orioles but Welington Castillo slip in All-Star fan balloting - Baltimore Sun

And speaking of Castillo, he’s the only Oriole who’s actually gained in relative popularity in this week’s All-Star Game voting update. Since most of the best-known Orioles players aren’t doing so great, it’s not much of a surprise.

O's game blog: Dan Duquette and Gary Rajsich talk draft - Steve Melewski

Duquette also appeared during the MASN telecast last night, and who knows if he was putting on a front or not, but he sounded like a guy who was looking to draft a college pitcher in the first round.

Watch this Orioles fan expertly mimic opposing relievers as they stretch in the bullpen | MLB.com

You may have heard of the Stretch Lady before now. If you haven’t, let this be your introduction. Could she have made the difference last night? No, of course not, but she’s great all the same.

The AL Is Stomping the NL Again | FanGraphs Baseball

Just in case there’s a person in your life who is in denial about the long-term, repeatedly demonstrated superiority of the AL over the NL, make sure to show them this.

Birthdays and anniversaries

There are several former Orioles with birthdays today. They include: recent bullpen lefty T.J. McFarland, notable emergency catcher Lenn Sakata, the late Orioles Hall of Famer Mark “The Blade” Belanger, and the late George Brunet of the 1963 O’s bullpen.

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! Along with those former Orioles, your birthday buddies for today include the following: astronomer Giovanni Cassini (1625), architect Frank Lloyd Wright (1867), long-tenured Supreme Court Justice Byron “Whizzer” White (1917), comedian and TV personality Joan Rivers (1933), former #1 tennis player Lindsay Davenport (1976), and rapper Kanye West (1977).

On this day in history...

In 1789, James Madison introduced to Congress twelve proposed amendments to the Constitution. These ultimately turned into the Bill of Rights.

In 1906, President Theodore Roosevelt signed the Antiquities Act, which authorized the president to restrict the use of public land that had either historical or conservation value.

In 1949, George Orwell’s 1984 was published.

In 1967, during the Six-Day War, Israeli planes and torpedo boats mistakenly (says the officially accepted version) attacked the USS Liberty, killing 34 on board and wounding 171.

**

And that’s the way it is in Birdland on June 8 - or at least, until something happens later, which it likely will unless Washington rains out a game for no rain again. Have a safe Thursday. Go Orioles!