Thursday Bird Droppings: Where there's still no Orioles baseball

Hello, friends.

Another day has dawned with the Orioles in fourth place in the American League East. That's because nobody has played any games since Sunday, what with it being the All-Star break and all. This is the final day of the four day break, and thank goodness for that, because things get pretty boring without the Orioles.

There will be at least a little bit of Orioles activity today. The team is going to have a workout, and in addition, Chris Davis will host a Home Run Derby for charity at Camden Yards, with proceeds going to the Children's Heart Program at the University of Maryland Children's Hospital.

Davis himself was in action for some minor league baseball last night, heading down to Low-A to get in some at-bats. Davis was 0-4 against South Atlantic League pitching. That's... something, all right. Hopefully not something that means anything, because if it does, it's probably not good.

As of the time this article posts, there's about 36 hours to go until there's more Orioles baseball again. Hang in there! We've almost made it.

Around the blogO'sphere

Orioles' first-half report: Pitching an issue | MLB.com

The phrase that comes to mind is one that is often met with the response, "Keep digging, Watson!"

Orioles' first-half struggles extend beyond underperforming starting rotation (Baltimore Sun)

The Sun wants to make sure that nobody forgets that it's more than just the starting pitching that's holding the O's back.

Orioles still in buyers mode ... for now - School of Roch

Given the above, this sounds kind of insane, but then, a lot can happen in two weeks.

The Undercard: Rip the Orioles up and start again (Baltimore City Paper)

And here's someone from the City Paper arguing the opposite, that it's time for the O's to sell. The City Paper would know about the benefits of selling, since they sold three years ago and now The Baltimore Sun Media Group that owns them is shutting them down.

A look at the unheralded pitcher leading the Eastern League in ERA - Steve Melewski

Some praise for Stacey's long-lost cousin Lucas Long (not actually her cousin) - who really deserves for the Orioles to give him a chance at Norfolk.

This one has nothing to do with the Orioles, but I thought it was fascinating.

Miguel Cabrera speaks candidly about his Venezuelan home: "They'll kill me." (Bless You Boys)

Count your blessings.

Birthdays and anniversaries

On this day in 1991, four Orioles pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter against the Athletics: Bob Milacki, Mike Flanagan, Mark Williamson, and Gregg Olson. This is still the most recent no-hitter in franchise history.

There are three former Orioles with birthdays today. They are: 2000 rotation guy Pat Rapp, 1984-85 reliever Mark Brown (really - but no relation), and the late Fritz Dorish of the 1955-59 O's bullpen.

Is today your birthday? Happy birthday! Along with those former Orioles, your birthday buddies for today include: salad dressing magnate Julius Caesar (100 BC), wealthy Titanic sinking victim John Jacob Astor IV (1864), chef Paul Prudhomme (1940), Star Trek: TNG actor Patrick Stewart (1940), Star Wars actor Harrison Ford (1942), stoner actor Cheech Marin (1946), singer-songwriter Rhonda Vincent (1962), and funny man Ken Jeong (1969).

On this day in history...

In 1643, in the English Civil War, a force of Royalists led by the Earl of Rochester defeated Sir William Waller's Parliamentarians in the Battle of Roundway Down.

In 1863, people opposing conscription for the USA's own Civil War began three days of rioting in New York City.

In 1923, the Hollywood sign was dedicated in Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles. The sign actually read "Hollywoodland" until a 1949 renovation.

In 1973, an aide to President Nixon, Alexander Butterfield, revealed in testimony to the special Senate Watergate committee the existence of Nixon's taping system.

In 1977, another day of unrest in New York City's history as an electrical blackout struck that lasted for nearly 24 hours, prompting fires and looting.

**

And that's the way it is in Birdland on July 13 - or at least, unless something happens later, which it probably won't on this last day of the All-Star break. Have a safe Tuesday. Go Orioles!